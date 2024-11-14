Bomb Alert! Mumbai Airport Gets Bomb Threat Nagpur-Kol Flight Makes Emergency Landing What We Know So Far
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller on Wednesday afternoon, who alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.
In addition, another flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. The plane is currently being checked at the airport and further probe is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore.
(more to come...)
