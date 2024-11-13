Environment, Energy, Planning Ministers, Meet With Climate Funds Officials On Sidelines Of COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministers of environment, and mineral resources, and planning and international cooperation on Wednesday held meetings with climate funds and partners to discuss supporting Jordan's development plans, emission reduction strategies, and urgent mechanisms to enhance resilience against climate change.

During a meeting with Kavita Sinha, Director of the Private Sector Facility (PSF) at the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the ministers discussed the GCF's support for the National Water Carrier Project, which represents a strategic solution to Jordan's severe water scarcity and aligns with the country's Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh stressed that the project is vital to address the Kingdom's water shortage, noting that the country's per capita water share stands at around 61 cubic metres per year, far below the global water poverty line, and continues to decline, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also highlighted that the project would improve Jordan's economic situation and alleviate pressures on its host community, where refugees constitute one-third of the population.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan reiterated the importance of the project as a top national priority, emphasising its link to the challenges posed by the refugee influx and its impact on infrastructure and essential services.

Sinha said that the project is a priority for the GCF, affirming the Fund's commitment to supporting it in coordination with international partners to bridge the financing gap and secure additional resources.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh reviewed the Kingdom's progress in transitioning to renewable energy, noting that renewable sources now account for around 27 per cent of the country's total energy mix.

He also highlighted plans to ensure that 50 per cent of the project's energy requirements will be met through environmentally sustainable, renewable sources.

In a meeting with CEO of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) Tariye Gbadegesin, discussions focused on expanding future cooperation with the Kingdom in clean energy transformation, green industrial projects, strategic investments, and energy storage initiatives, particularly the National Water Carrier.

The talks also went over green investment and financing collaboration aligned with Jordan's EMV, Climate Investment Plan, National Adaptation Plans, and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Another meeting was held with Director Genral of EIB Global, part of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Andrew McDowell, to explore investment opportunities in Jordan, especially in the energy sector, and to support the implementation of the national strategy for the mining sector while ensuring private sector engagement.

The ministers also met with Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Arab States Abdullah Al Dardari to discuss cooperation, particularly new programmes focusing on financing sustainable development goals, as well as mechanisms for funding Jordan's Integrated National Financing Framework for economic modernisation and public sector visions' reform priorities.