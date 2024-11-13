ABMC Transports Over 200,000 Passengers, 60,000 Trucks On Aqaba-Nuweiba Route

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Bridge Maritime Company (ABMC) on Wednesday held its 83rd General Assembly in Alexandria, Egypt, with the participation of of Wissam Tahatamouni, Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Kamel Wazir and Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Saadawi.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed ABMC's performance in 2024 and praised the company's resilience in achieving its strategic goals despite regional instability that has affected maritime operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The company transported over 200,000 passengers and more than 60,000 trucks on the Aqaba-Nuweiba route this year, underlining its role as a vital economic link between Asia, Africa and Europe, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministers stressed their support for ABMC, highlighting its flexible strategies and ability to adapt to international and regional changes.

They highlighted the importance of continued modernisation and the need for the company to explore new maritime routes in the Red Sea area to boost its position in the maritime industry.

Tahatamouni praised ABMC's achievements over the past five years, attributing its success to "skilled management and a dedicated workforce with extensive maritime expertise."

Wazir acknowledged ABMC's year-on-year progress in the face of regional challenges, stressing that strong cooperation among Jordan, Egypt and Iraq is key to boosting trade, exports and imports within the Arab world.

Saadawi praised ABMC's management and staff for delivering "strong" results during a challenging period for the transport sector and stressed the need for continued support and the removal of operational barriers to maintain ABMC's success.

During the meeting, ABMC General Manager Adnan Abadleh reviewed the company's goals for 2025, focusing on revenue growth through improved passenger services, fleet expansion, new maritime routes and increased leasing activities.

He also outlined plans to establish additional trade routes via the Aqaba-Nuweiba path, allowing Jordanian goods to transit through Egypt to global and regional markets.

ABMC is actively modernising its fleet, with two new tourist vessels having recently entered service and a cargo vessel to be added in early 2025, Abadleh said.

The general manager noted that this step will bring ABMC's fleet to 10 vessels, including passenger, tourist, cargo and truck units, providing greater operational flexibility and enabling the company to establish new routes within the Red Sea area.