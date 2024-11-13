(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PEPERO celebration in Time Square on 11.11

Celebrating Pepero day in Time Square.

family is having a wonderful time at the Pepero celebration

LOTTE Wellfood Wraps Up Successful Pepero Day Celebration at Times Square, Expanding Cultural Influence Across USA

- Paul Yi, CEO of LOTTE wellfoodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global food brand LOTTE Wellfood successfully concluded its Pepero Day celebration at New York's Times Square, creating a vibrant space for fans, families, and friends to enjoy "Korea's sweet celebration." The event attracted large crowds, and Pepero's popularity led to samples running out earlier than expected, prompting an early close. Pepero Day, celebrating love, joy, and sharing, further solidified its growing cultural influence in North America.The celebration featured choir and dance performances that represented the meaning of Pepero Day. Following the performances, LOTTE Wellfood CEO Paul Yi expressed pride in seeing Pepero Day celebrated at such an iconic location, saying that he hopes Pepero helps connect people and share joy. Paul also expressed his pride in hosting Pepero Day at such a symbolic location, stating,“We are thrilled to celebrate Pepero Day at a landmark like Times Square and will continue to strengthen Pepero's presence across the Americas.”Pepero advertisements displayed on the giant billboards in Times Square captured the attention of both attendees and passersby. The digital ad featuring popular K-pop group NewJeans gained a lot of attention, effectively introducing Pepero and Korean culture to a wide audience. Building on previous successes, including the Pepero Roadshow at the 2024 Korea Week in Atlanta, which drew over 100,000 people, this campaign showed LOTTE Wellfood's commitment to cultural and community activities.Several international visitors also shared positive feedback about the event. One visitor said,“It was amazing to see such a unique Korean celebration come to life in Times Square. The atmosphere was great, and being part of this event will be a lasting memory.” Another visitor commented,“I didn't expect an event like this, but the message of sharing and joy was truly impressive.”A meaningful tribute was also held to honor Korean War veterans, featuring a touching children's choir performance and the presentation of certificates of appreciation. This moment moved many in the crowd, emphasizing the importance of respect and gratitude. The celebration ended with an energetic random play dance session, where attendees came together to enjoy the spirit of joy and connection that Pepero Day represents.Since its launch in South Korea in 1983, Pepero has become a beloved snack symbolizing friendship and sharing, LOTTE Wellfood continues to spread this cherished tradition worldwide, with recent campaigns in major cultural centers like LA's Koreatown and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. LOTTE Wellfood has been committed to expanding Pepero Day as a global tradition through integrated marketing strategies. In 2023, Pepero's export value reached 54 billion KRW, showing nearly 90% growth since the first global marketing initiative in 2020. With plans to begin overseas production in the second half of next year, Lotte Wellfood is constructing a Pepero production line in India, aiming to transform Pepero into a global mega-brand with 1 trillion KRW in annual revenue.Reflecting on the success of this Pepero Day event, LOTTE Wellfood reaffirmed its goal to spread messages of love, joy, and connection beyond North America. Through the simple act of sharing Pepero, the brand aims to bring people closer and create memorable moments together.

