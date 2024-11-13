Toybox Unveils New 3D Printers: Alpha Two And Comet, Expanding Creativity Makers Of All Ages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toybox Labs, the leading consumer and family 3D printing company,

is excited to introduce two new 3D printers for young creators: the Alpha Two and Comet. Building on the success of the original Toybox which allows anyone to print with just one click, these new models offer improved features and capabilities, while also introducing updates to the Toybox app and Creator Space for more power, flexibility, and accessibility for creators of all ages.

The Alpha Two model, starting at $249 this Holiday Season, delivers the same ease-of-use that Toybox is known for but with upgrades for enhanced durability, reliability, precision, connectivity and ease of use. It is ideal for compact, everyday use, making it perfect for kids and families exploring 3D printing. Comet , available for pre-order at $349, is Toybox's most powerful and largest model, offering over 7x the print volume for bigger and more ambitious projects. Built with modularity in mind, Comet is ready for soon-to-be-announced hardware upgrades, providing creators with flexibility for future creative possibilities.

These printers pair perfectly with the enhanced Toybox Creator Space platform, which now includes new tools and multi-printer support. Users can now manage multiple printers simultaneously, making the platform more versatile for educational and creative spaces. The Creator Space has also been upgraded to offer an advanced design feature, allowing kids and family members to CAD, giving young creators more control of creation, design and possibilities for customization.

Both models are available through the Toybox website, with Alpha Two shipping now, and Comet shipping in time for the holidays. Visit to learn more about the new printers and enhancements to the Toybox 3D printing ecosystem.

About Toybox Labs

Toybox Labs is dedicated to making creativity accessible for kids and families worldwide with its easy-to-use 3D printers. Featured on

Shark Tank, the BBC, The Today Show, Bloomberg and more, Toybox has built a reputation for empowering young minds through creative technology. Our printers support an expansive digital catalog, including licensed toys from DC, Universal, Viacom, and more, enabling young creators to bring their ideas to life with the push of a button. With Toybox, the possibilities for fun, learning, and creativity are endless.

Contact:

Ben Baltes

CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Toybox

