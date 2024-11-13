Russians Disguised In AFU Uniform Attempt To Breach Defenses In Kupiansk General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupiers, disguised in uniforms resembling those of the of Ukraine, attempted to breach the defense lines in the Kupiansk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Starting from 14:30 today, the Russian invaders launched an assault to break through our defenses in the Kupiansk sector. Enemy assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy deployed around 15 units of equipment, including tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle," the report states.

Part of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms similar to those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "This violates the laws and customs of war and constitutes a war crime," the General Staff added.

The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy assault, destroying all of their armored vehicles and eliminating a significant portion of their personnel.

The General Staff highlighted the professionalism and coordination of Ukrainian infantry, tank crews, artillery, and drone operators.

As previously reported, the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 97 since the beginning of the day. The fiercest battles are currently taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front.