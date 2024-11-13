عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
12 Killed, Five Wounded In Traffic Accident In Egypt

12 Killed, Five Wounded In Traffic Accident In Egypt


11/13/2024 7:13:54 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 14 (NNN-MENA) – At least 12 people were killed and five others wounded, in a traffic accident yesterday, in port Said Province, north-east of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The accident took place when a heavy truck, a bus, and three other cars, collided on a highway in Port Said, according to Egypt's state-run Akhbar El-Yom news website.

Ambulances and security forces arrived at the scene, and casualties were transferred to the nearest hospitals, according to the report.

Due to poor road conditions, speeding, and lax enforcement of traffic laws, road accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year.

Over the past few years, Egypt has upgraded its road network, to ease traffic and reduce relevant accidents.

Road accident fatalities in Egypt declined from 7,762 in 2022, to 5,861 in 2023, marking a 24.5 percent decrease, Egypt's official statistics agency CAPMAS said, in a report.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN13112024000200011047ID1108883781


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search