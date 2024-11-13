12 Killed, Five Wounded In Traffic Accident In Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 14 (NNN-MENA) – At least 12 people were killed and five others wounded, in a traffic accident yesterday, in Said Province, north-east of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The accident took place when a heavy truck, a bus, and three other cars, collided on a highway in Port Said, according to Egypt's state-run Akhbar El-Yom news website.

Ambulances and security forces arrived at the scene, and casualties were transferred to the nearest hospitals, according to the report.

Due to poor road conditions, speeding, and lax enforcement of traffic laws, road accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year.

Over the past few years, Egypt has upgraded its road network, to ease traffic and reduce relevant accidents.

Road accident fatalities in Egypt declined from 7,762 in 2022, to 5,861 in 2023, marking a 24.5 percent decrease, Egypt's official statistics agency CAPMAS said, in a report.– NNN-MENA

