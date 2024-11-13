Met Predicts Rain, Snow In Kashmir Valley From Today

The MeT office has also issued an advisory for the tourists and travellers to plan their trip accordingly keeping in view the weather conditions during November 14 and 15.

MeT official Mukhtar Ahmad said,“November 13, is expected to remain dry. However, light rain and snow are anticipated on November 14-15 across various areas of Kashmir and parts of the Jammu Division, especially in higher reaches. This will be followed by scattered light rain and snow on November 16, before an extended dry spell resumes from November 17 through 23.”

An advisory has been issued for November 15 due to expected light snowfall at high-altitude passes, which could temporarily disrupt surface transportation.

Key affected routes may include Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Top, and Mughal Road.

