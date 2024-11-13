Met Predicts Rain, Snow In Kashmir Valley From Today
Date
11/13/2024 7:11:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director of the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, on Wednesday forecasted a mix of rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, with the potential for travel disruptions on higher-altitude routes.
The MeT office has also issued an advisory for the tourists and travellers to plan their trip accordingly keeping in view the weather conditions during November 14 and 15.
ADVERTISEMENT
MeT official Mukhtar Ahmad said,“November 13, is expected to remain dry. However, light rain and snow are anticipated on November 14-15 across various areas of Kashmir and parts of the Jammu Division, especially in higher reaches. This will be followed by scattered light rain and snow on November 16, before an extended dry spell resumes from November 17 through 23.”
ADVERTISEMENT
An advisory has been issued for November 15 due to expected light snowfall at high-altitude passes, which could temporarily disrupt surface transportation.
Key affected routes may include Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Top, and Mughal Road.
Read Also
Snowfall In Kashmir Valley Likely From Nov 14: MeT
Snowfall: 20 Vehicles Trapped On Bandipora-Gurez Road, Rescued
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108883726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.