St Kitts – Nevis PM Leads The Way In Reducing Crime Through Public Health Approach

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Prime Dr Terrance Drew, is rolling out a pioneering public approach to security.

By Citizen Security Secretariat

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – In a bold step towards tackling crime and violence, the of St Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, is rolling out a pioneering public health approach to citizen security. This innovative strategy expands the traditional view of security, moving beyond just law enforcement to encompass the broader aspects that ensure the safety and well-being of individuals.

Prime Minister Dr Drew recently stated that the concept of citizen security involves much more than just preventing violence and crime. He explained that true security is built on the foundation of access to essential services such as food, water, healthcare, and education. These are the fundamental conditions that empower individuals to thrive. While law enforcement is a key element, it is only one piece of the puzzle.

“We are expanding the idea of security,” Dr Drew remarked.“Citizen security is not just about dealing with violence and crime. It's about ensuring that you have the necessary conditions to thrive – access to healthcare, education, and all the things that secure a citizen. Law enforcement is part of it, but it's much more than that.”

A cornerstone of this strategy is the Community Conversations initiative, a vital part of the government's 90-day campaign against crime and violence.

Spearheaded by the Citizen Security Secretariat, this initiative has been met with great success, as it allows citizens to directly engage with the government through consultations and community walk-throughs. These forums offer citizens the opportunity to voice their concerns, share ideas, and collaborate on solutions to reduce crime and violence. By providing a safe and inclusive space for dialogue, the government is demonstrating its commitment to tackling crime through community-driven solutions.

The community conversations will continue on the sister island of Nevis this Thursday, 14 November, at 9:00 am with a meeting in Jessups. This meeting represents another significant step in ensuring that every citizen, regardless of where they live, has the opportunity to participate in shaping the nation's security landscape.

Consultations will also continue in St Kitts this week, with a particular focus on engaging the country's large Hispanic community. This targeted outreach ensures inclusivity and guarantees that all voices are heard, further strengthening the push for greater citizen security.

The public health approach to citizen security is already showing positive results, fostering greater trust between the government and the public. By addressing the root causes of crime and providing solutions – greater access to educational opportunities, eliminating poverty and increasing access to essential services – the government is taking proactive measures to prevent violence before it occurs.

Prime Minister Drew's leadership reflects the government's ongoing commitment to creating a more holistic, inclusive, and proactive model of security. As the community conversations initiative continues to gain momentum, St Kitts and Nevis set a powerful example of how a country can address crime and violence not only through law enforcement but through collaboration, community involvement, and the prioritisation of public health and well-being.

The post St Kitts – Nevis PM leads the way in reducing crime through public health approach appeared first on Caribbean News Global .