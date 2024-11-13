Metagenomi Reports Business Updates And Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

On track for one to two DC nominations in 2025 from wave 1 Ionis collaboration programs focusing on cardiometabolic indications

Novel adenine base editor (ABE) and ultra small SMART editing demonstrated highly efficient and precise editing and wide targetability

Well capitalized with $274.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale marketable securities at the end of Q3 2024; cash runway anticipated to support operating plans into 2027

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX) (Metagenomi), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary gene editing toolbox, today provided a business update and reported third quarter 2024 financial results.

“Our strong pace of innovation and execution continued in the third quarter, highlighted by the nomination of our first DC, MGX-001, intended as a one-time curative gene editing therapeutic for both adults and children with hemophilia A,” said Brian C. Thomas, PhD, CEO and founder of Metagenomi.“Supporting this DC nomination, we achieved successful proof-of-concept in NHPs, demonstrating site specific integration and durable Factor VIII activity levels through 12 months. This preclinical study provided an important validation of our gene editing platform, supporting our potential to overcome a key limitation of gene therapies that have struggled to achieve long term persistence of Factor VIII expression in patients. Pre-clinical data from our hemophilia A program has been accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December and we remain on track to file an IND for MGX-001 in 2026.”

“Metagenomi's collaboration with Ionis is progressing, with one to two planned DC nominations in 2025, focused on cardiometabolic development programs, where gene editing could represent a transformative option for patients. Our gene editing toolbox continues to differentiate on multiple fronts. We recently unveiled our novel ABE platform which we believe has superior targetability, precision and efficiency. Additionally, our ultra small SMART editing systems showed compatibility with single-AAV delivery, potentially unlocking novel in vivo extrahepatic therapeutic development opportunities in the neuromuscular space.”

Third Quarter 2024 Business Updates

Therapeutic Pipeline Updates



Metagenomi continues to advance its wholly-owned lead program in hemophilia A, designed as a one-time curative treatment for both adults and children.



Preclinical data utilizing a cynomolgus Factor VIII (FVIII) construct showed site-specific integration and durable FVIII activity levels in NHPs over 12 months and the study remains ongoing.



Updated preclinical data has been accepted for an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 66th Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego in December.

The company initiated manufacturing activities to support IND enabling studies, and MGX-001 remains on track for an IND filing in 2026.

Building on the hemophilia A program, the company is advancing additional wholly-owned therapeutic candidates targeting secreted protein disorders, leveraging the MGX-001 editing system with the goal of achieving targeted and durable gene expression.



All four therapeutic targets in the first wave of the company's collaboration with Ionis are advancing in lead optimization.





In vivo rodent proof-of-concept was achieved in all four wave 1 genetic targets, including transthyretin (TTR) for transthyretin amyloidosis and angiotensinogen (AGT) for refractory hypertension as well as two undisclosed programs in significant cardiometabolic indications. The company remains on track to nominate one to two development candidates in 2025.



Technology Platform Updates



Using PAM interacting domain engineering, Metagenomi's ABE platform is able to target over 95% of the human genome's base pairs, a significantly wider range of sites than first-generation SpCas9 base editors. The ABE achieved over 95% triplex protein knockdown at key gene targets in primary T cells. Genome-wide analyses confirmed no detectable translocations and no changes in stress-related gene expression post-editing.

The company's SMART platform includes genome editing systems that are small enough to be packaged into single AAV vectors even when additional effector domains are included for base editing. The company demonstrated 50-fold optimization of an ultra small base editing system using its proprietary metagenomics database and AI tools, potentially allowing for therapeutic levels of editing at targets in the neuromuscular space.



Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale marketable securities were $274.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $26.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $26.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

About Hemophilia A

Hemophilia A is the most common X-linked inherited bleeding disorder, caused by a large variety of mutations in the FVIII gene leading to a loss of functional FVIII protein. Intracranial bleeding is of greatest concern as this can lead to major morbidity and mortality. Bleeding into joints leads to cumulative joint damage and is a major cause of morbidity. Diagnosis of severe disease typically occurs in infancy due to exaggerated bleeding in response to minor injury or routine medical procedures. Prevalence is estimated to be up to 26,500 patients in the US and more than 500,000 patients globally according to the World Federation of Hemophilia, with the vast majority of patients being male.

About Metagenomi

