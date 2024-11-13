Private Companies Ordered To Give Paid Leave For 2024 Election Day Here's What You Need To Know!

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) All private-sector companies have been informed that it is mandatory to grant leave for employees to cast their votes in the 2024 General Election which will be held tomorrow.



They have been informed via a circular issued by the of Justice, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour.



As per the circular, all private companies must grant leave for employees, who have made a written request, to cast their votes with the leave being considered special leave with pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The period of leave is to be decided based on the distance the employee is required to travel.



Private companies are warned that any violation will result in legal action for failure to comply with the regulations.



The 2024 Parliamentary Election will be held from 07.00 am to 04.00 pm tomorrow (14 Nov).

