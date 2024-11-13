Notification of transaction by a closely associated person of a Director of Millicom (Tigo)

Luxembourg, November 13, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, on November 7, 2024, Atlas Luxco S.à r.l. (”Atlas”) a person closely associated (”PCA”) with Jules Niel, a member of Millicom's Board of Directors, acquired 40,089 Millicom Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the open at an average price of SEK 280.4 per share (the“Acquisition”). The by Atlas was made via a mandate given to an investment bank to purchase SDRs on behalf and for the account of the PCA, ensuring that individuals making investment decisions do not have access to material non-public information.

Mr. Jules Niel does not directly hold any Millicom shares, but he is a member of the Niel family group, which beneficially own 40.23% of Millicom's share capital. Details of the transaction are recorded on the personal trading section of Millicom's website .

