Rains Have Affected More Than A Thousand People In Chiriquí There Are At Least 600 In Shelters

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System

(Sinaproc) reported on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, that the

yellow alert remains in effect in Chiriquí, one of the provinces most affected by the constant rains.

According to the latest report from the entity, strong winds and rain have caused 33 trees to fall on roads and 8 on homes.

The rains have also

affected 159 homes

by flooding and another 4 by landslides in different parts of the province. In total,

56 landslides have been dealt with throughout the province.

In addition, three rescue operations were carried out in Boquete, Cochea and Tierras Altas to transport eight people to safe locations.



Earlier, it was reported that search and rescue personnel are working to locate a 30-year-old man who is missing after being swept away by the current of the Cricamola River, in the Ngäbe Buglé region.

Sinaproc staff, together with agents from other entities, continue with assessments in vulnerable areas affected by heavy rains. It also details that

10 shelters have been set up throughout the province of Chiriquí

, where

694 people are located

, while the total number of people affected so far amounts to 1,114.

The National Emergency Operations Center of Sinaproc reiterated that monitoring, evaluations and delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the weather conditions continue.