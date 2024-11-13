The International Sprout Growers Association To Co-Locate 33Rd Annual Convention With Indoor Ag-Co Las Vegas 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Sprout Growers Association to co-locate 33rd Annual with Indoor Ag-Con, March 11-12, 2025 at Westgate Las Vegas

Indoor Ag-Con 2025

International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA) will hold 33rd Annual Convention alongside Indoor Ag-Con's March 11-12, 2025 edition in Las Vegas

- Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-ConLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the premier trade show and conference for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), is pleased to announce that the International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA) will hold its 33rd Annual Convention alongside Indoor Ag-Con's upcoming March 11-12, 2025 edition at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. This news follows the recent announcement that the CEA Alliance , the membership trade association representing vertical farms and greenhouse producers, will also be hosting its annual meeting and presenting the opening morning 'State of the Industry' keynote address at Indoor Ag-Con. Together, these co-locations will bring a diverse community of CEA professionals to one venue, creating unparalleled opportunities for cross-industry engagement and knowledge sharing.The addition of ISGA's educational track will give Indoor Ag-Con attendees access to sessions exploring the latest in sprout production, food safety, and sprout-based nutrition, while ISGA members will benefit from the full scope of Indoor Ag-Con's expansive expo floor, educational sessions, and networking events.“Indoor Ag-Con is thrilled to welcome the International Sprout Growers Association to our 2025 event, reinforcing our commitment to being the gathering place for individuals, associations, and organizations in CEA and related industries worldwide,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con.“With an increasingly global audience, we're especially excited to welcome ISGA, whose international membership makes them a perfect fit for our event. By bringing together sprout growers, vertical farm operators, greenhouse producers, and the broader CEA community, we're creating a unique space for sharing ideas, building partnerships, and sparking innovation that will benefit all.”“The opportunity to co-locate our convention with Indoor Ag-Con offers ISGA members access to an incredibly broad spectrum of knowledge, tools, and networking,” added Carmen Wakeling, ISGA president and Co-Owner | CEO Eatmore Sprouts & Greens Ltd, British Columbia, Canada.“This collaboration strengthens our commitment to advancing the sprout industry while connecting our members with the larger CEA community to share insights and explore new opportunities.”ISGA's educational track will feature sessions on topics ranging from the historical importance of sprouts to their potential role as a global superfood, alongside essential insights into food safety and sustainable seed production. Highlights include:Sprouts Through the Ages - Discover the rich history of sprouts and their evolution into a superfood with vast nutritional benefits.The Superfood of Tomorrow- Explore how sprouts could revolutionize global nutrition for both humans and animals.Seeds of Change - Learn about the latest advancements in seed production and their implications for sustainable diets.Revolutionizing Food Safety- Hear about groundbreaking food safety practices that are setting new industry standards.The International Sprout Growers Association: Cultivating the Future of Sprouts – A chance to learn more about the ISGA, what it stands for and how it's shaping the future of the sprout industry.ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has become the largest trade show and conference for the CEA sector, encompassing vertical farming, greenhouse production, and more. Crop-agnostic in its approach, the event covers everything from produce and cannabis to alternate proteins and non-food crops. Indoor Ag-Con brings together industry professionals from around the world to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of agriculture. More information –ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SPROUT GROWERS ASSOCIATION (ISGA)Since 1989, the ISGA has been the voice of sprout growers and suppliers worldwide, promoting the industry and fostering information exchange across the globe. Representing members in North and South America, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia, ISGA is dedicated to advancing the sprout industry and supporting members with resources and advocacy for a healthier, more sustainable future. More information –

