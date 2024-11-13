EQS-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting convened for November 18, 2024

13.11.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting convened for November 18, 2024 Berlin, November 13 , 2024. The Management Board of artnet AG (" Company "), in consultation with the Supervisory Board of the Company, has decided today to cancel the annual general meeting convened for November 18, 2024. The general meeting is being canceled because the auditing firm which was proposed in the invitation to the annual general meeting as the Company's auditor for the 2024 financial year and which has issued an unqualified audit opinion for the audit of the 2023 financial year, has informed the Company that it is not available for a further audit. Despite having started initial discussions with other auditors, the Company holds the view that it will not be possible to propose to the general meeting on November 18, 2024 an auditing firm which has declared its acceptance of the audit mandate for the 2024 financial year in advance. However, the Company still intends to have the auditor for the 2024 financial year elected by the general meeting. In order to avoid an additional extraordinary general meeting at a later date, which would decide solely on the election of the auditor, the Company has decided to cancel the annual general meeting for the 2024 financial year, which has been convened for November 18, 2024. The annual general meeting shall be reconvened in the near future, expected at the beginning of 2025. Contact: Sophie Neuendorf

