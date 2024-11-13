India Aims To Become Global Drone Manufacturing Hub: Defence Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 13 (KNN) Defence Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday that India is positioning itself to become a global hub for drone manufacturing, acknowledging the transformative impact of new technologies on modern warfare concepts.

Speaking at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Singh introduced the concept of 'adaptive defence' as the government's approach to addressing emerging security challenges.

He explained that this strategy involves not just responding to events but proactively anticipating and preparing for potential scenarios, emphasising the importance of situational awareness, strategic flexibility, and integration with futuristic technologies.

The Defence Minister highlighted how drones and swarm technologies are fundamentally altering traditional warfare methods, noting that these developments have significantly changed post-World War II military understanding.

He pointed out that conventional distinctions between land, air, and naval warfare are becoming increasingly blurred due to drone and swarm technology interventions.

Addressing India's security landscape, Singh outlined the diverse challenges facing the nation, ranging from traditional border-related threats to modern concerns such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and hybrid warfare.

In response, the government has implemented several initiatives, including establishing the Chief of Defence Staff position, promoting inter-service cooperation, updating training curricula, and developing international defence partnerships.

The Minister emphasised that these efforts align with India's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) programs, suggesting that becoming a drone manufacturing hub would benefit both national security and economic growth.

He also stressed the importance of collaborative approaches in addressing contemporary defence and security challenges, particularly in areas such as cyberspace, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies.

(KNN Bureau)