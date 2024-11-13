India Showcases Textile Prowess At Dubai's International Apparel And Textile Fair

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 13 (KNN) India is making a significant presence at the 18th International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) in Dubai's Festival Arena, showcasing its premier textile capabilities through an extensive display of high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship.

The country's delegation, comprising manufacturers, designers, and artisans, is presenting both traditional handloom creations and innovative sustainable fabrics, reinforcing India's position as a global textile leader.

The Indian contingent is led by two prominent export councils - the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) and the Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC) - representing over fifty textile exporters at the event.

This year's exhibition holds special significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of IATF, which has established itself as the UAE's leading business-to-business fashion platform.

India's textile industry, contributing 2 per cent to the national GDP, has positioned the country as the world's third-largest textile exporter.

The sector employs more than 45 million people, with a significant female workforce. Currently valued at USD 176 billion, comprising USD 139 billion in domestic market value and USD 37 billion in exports, the industry is projected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030.

As the second-largest producer of cotton, polyester, viscose, and silk, India commands a 4.5 per cent share in global textile and apparel trade.

The ongoing IATF features more than 450 international participants presenting their latest collections, including Autumn-Winter 2025 and Spring-Summer 2025 lines.

The exhibition encompasses a comprehensive range of products from apparel and fabrics to accessories and footwear. This biannual event, serving as a crucial trendsetting platform for the Gulf region's fashion industry, will conclude on November 14th.

(KNN Bureau)