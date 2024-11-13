New Poll Shows Americans Want Companies To Stay Course On Sustainability 3BL Network Effect: Charlotte Set For Dec. 11

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., November 13, 2024 /3BL/ - The majority of Americans agree on at least one thing: They want companies to stay the course on sustainability, according to new consumer research from 3BL.

3BL Effect: Charlotte , a free half-day event on Dec. 11, will bring together practitioners and business leaders for a candid discussion about how North Carolina companies view the continued demand for sustainability performance from key stakeholders. The event is free and includes breakfast; registration is required.

“Despite the rancor surrounding the recent election, companies are continuing to transition to clean energy, reduce waste and invest in their communities and talent pipelines,” said Dave Armon, vice chairman of 3BL.“We are excited to hear how Charlotte companies organize the ESG reporting function, and about innovative approaches to mission-critical social impact and disaster response work.”

Two-thirds of U.S. adults, including 75 percent of Democrats and 62 percent of Republicans, say it's important for companies to continue their sustainability efforts regardless of political changes or election outcomes, according to new polling from 3BL and the research technology company Glow. Only 5 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted at the end of last week, say it's“not very important” or“not important at all” for companies to stay consistent on sustainability amidst political headwinds.

Network Effect: Charlotte, at Truist Center, will focus on trends in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and the business drivers behind corporate efforts to promote diversity in the workplace, STEM education in K-12 classrooms, and community relief programs following natural disasters.

The half-day program, the eighth such regional event from 3BL, is open to those working in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, social impact, communications, marketing, ESG and investor relations roles at companies, agencies and nonprofits. Breakfast will be provided.

Among the organizations participating in 3BL Network Effect: Charlotte are Albemarle, Compass Group, Duke Energy, Ideas on Purpose, Mower, NASCAR, Trane Technologies, Trips for Kids Charlotte and Truist.

In addition to panel discussions, fireside chats and research revealing consumer sentiments about sustainability, the event is designed so practitioners from Carolina companies, nonprofits and NGOs can explore opportunities to partner for more impact.

About 3BL

Since 2009, 3BL has built a specialized community of journalists, analysts, ratings/ranking agencies, practitioners, investors and consumers in the impact space. 3BL's distribution network, software platforms and client success team offer access to these exclusive partners, guaranteed distribution and data-driven insights for solutions-oriented businesses. Learn more at 3bl