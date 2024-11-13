More Opportunities. More Support. More Than Energy.

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Delmarva Power, we're dedicated to supporting local nonprofits and organizations. Whether they're providing critical educational experiences for bilingual students or supporting young people as they work towards their goals, they're making a real difference in the lives of our community members, and we're proud to empower their work.

La Academia

Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School (La Academia) is a public charter school (K-8) in Newark, Delaware that nurtures bilingualism, biliteracy, and multiculturalism in children. La Academia's unique approach to education integrates an English and Spanish Immersion Program in grades K-5 and a Spanish as a Foreign Language Program in grades 6-8, fostering a joyful learning environment for all students.

We are delighted to have partnered with The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to establish a new STEM Center within the La Academia community-which supports science, technology, engineering, and math education and introduces students to concepts and tools necessary to succeed for years to come.

Junior Achievement of Delaware

Junior Achievement of Delaware helps young people discover what's possible in their lives by helping them connect what they learn in school to life outside the classroom. By providing education in financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship, Junior Achievement of Delaware is helping young people confidently build the life of their dreams.

We are excited to have partnered with Junior Achievement of Delaware to host multiple job shadow days , which expose hundreds of students each year to various career opportunities.

Junior Achievement of Eastern Shore

Junior Achievement of Eastern Shore believes in the boundless potential of young people. Through partnerships and collaboration, they provide hands-on learning aimed at building skills in economics, entrepreneurship and more.

Delmarva Power and Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore's relationship goes back to the founding of the organization. Over the years, our employees have volunteered their time teaching financial literacy curriculum to students. Just last year, Delmarva Power opened a new storefront in the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center offering students an interactive educational opportunity to learn about the utility industry.

