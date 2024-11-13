Regional Experts Discuss Global Expansion Strategies for Paper and Stationery Brands at Paperworld Middle East

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Representatives from the paper gathered today to discuss the globalisation of paper and stationery brands at the Hub Forum at Paperworld Middle East

Market revenues for paper and paper products in the Middle East and Africa are expected to hit USD16.4 billion by 2030, according to 6W Research During the panel discussion, the speakers highlighted the importance of product customisation and working with local partners as elements for success The globalisation of paper and stationery brands in the Middle East and Africa took centre stage today on the opening day of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The topic was discussed in a session at the Hub Forum titled 'Beyond Borders, The Globalisation of Paper and Stationery Brands in the Middle East and Africa', providing a platform for industry leaders to delve into the unique challenges and opportunities that international brands encounter as they expand into ever-changing and culturally-diverse markets.

Moderated by Nadia Swan, the panel featured a notable lineup of industry experts, including Swapnil Surve, Managing Director of Afro Fusion Group; Naynesh Pasari, CEO of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries; and Parvesh Kapoor, Director of Alia Mohd Trading Co. LLC.

The paper products and stationery industries in the Middle East and Africa are experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the expansion of the office and education sectors. According to recent figures from 6W Research, market revenues for paper and paper products in the Middle East and Africa are projected to reach USD16.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.

Commenting on the key factors for the success of paper and stationery brands in the region , Parvesh Kapoor, Director, Alia Mohd Trading Co. LLC , said, "The Middle East and Africa is a vast region with numerous countries, cultures, and languages. When considering the market, it is essential to focus on brand positioning, pricing, quality, and customised design. There is significant potential in this region for paper and stationery products. Additionally, consumers want their products to be delivered quickly."

Swapnil Surve, Managing Director, Afro-Fusion Group, added, "Economies of scale are crucial in international trade; a single brand cannot be efficiently exported to Africa using just a 40-foot shipping container. Dubai serves as a key hub for consolidating products before sending consignments to clients in Africa. This process helps reduce shipping costs and allows us to provide larger quantities of our products to wholesalers and retailers."



The session underscored the significant potential for international brands in the region, where consumer demand is rising and market growth is accelerating. By sharing real-world strategies and lessons learned, the panel aimed to empower other brands considering expansion to navigate the complexities of these diverse and promising markets successfully.

Addressing the strategies for entering the Middle East and Africa , Naynesh Pasari, CEO of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, said, "The buzzword now is sustainability and eco-friendliness. Everyone is looking for a solution where you are able to eliminate a certain aspect of single use plastic. Achieving success in part, depends on the way you are able to bring on a local partner who understands the market and can effectively communicate the value proposition to the customer."

Other topics addressed at Hub Forum today include 'Future-Forward Sustainability in Logistics Packaging', 'The Art of Corporate Gifting - Middle Eastern Traditions and Trends' and 'Integrating the Best Practices in Paper Manufacturing: Innovations and Opportunities.'

Elsewhere today at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, the finalists of the new Battle of the Brushes competition, held in association with Funun Arts, will demonstrate their impressive artistic skills in a live painting challenge.

A total of 17 artists have been selected across four categories for the competition which includes Abstract, Realism, Pencil/Charcoal and Watercolour. The winners will be determined later today by an esteemed panel of judges which includes UAE-based artists Khalil Abdul Wahid, Faisal AbdulQader, Atul Panase and Akbar Saheb.

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international show for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies and school products. This year's theme is 'Crafting Global Connections', highlighting the event's position as an international hub for professionals in the paper, stationery and office supplies industry.

Part of the Ambiente family, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East focuses on corporate gifting and complements Paperworld Middle East's profile. Now in its fourth edition, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East offers a prime opportunity for businesses to discover a wide range of gifting items. The co-located events continue until 14 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.

