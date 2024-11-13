Carew International Secures Spot On Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2024 List

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a leading provider of sales training, leadership, and professional development solutions, announced its inclusion on Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list for 2024. This achievement marks the company's fifth consecutive year on the list since its inception in 2020, underscoring Carew's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional virtual sales training experiences.

"Virtual sales training is no longer just an alternative; it's essential for success in today's business world. We're honored that Selling Power continues to recognize our leadership in empowering sales professionals through impactful virtual learning experiences," said Jeff Seeley, CEO of Carew International. "This recognition is a testament to the success our clients achieve with our virtual sales training programs, and we are proud to partner with them to drive real business results."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions.

Selling Power's rigorous selection process involves a comprehensive evaluation of applicants based on several key criteria, including:



Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Research shows that the rapid proliferation of AI is turning the sales training world, particularly the virtual sales training world, upside down. That's why it is more critical than ever to identify the organizations that deliver best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales and help achieve revenue optimization in just such a game-changing revolution. Each company that made our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list possesses the demonstrated consistent expertise to help their clients reach and exceed sales goals, regardless of the economic conditions and tech environment."

Carew International's virtual sales training programs leverage innovative technology and adult learning principles to create a highly engaging and interactive learning environment. These programs equip sales professionals with the skills and strategies needed to succeed in the virtual world.

About Carew International

Carew International is a global leader in sales training and development, offering customized training programs and open-enrollment workshops designed to drive measurable results. With a focus on experiential learning and behavioral change, Carew's programs equip professionals with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to achieve peak performance. Learn more about Carew's transformative training solutions by visiting their website or contacting them at (800) 227-3977 or [email protected] .



Carew International's 2025 Open Enrollment Workshops

Excellence in Sales LeadershipTM

Virtual Leadership Training

January 27-31, 2025

Dimensions of Professional Selling®

In-person Sales Training - Cincinnati, OH



February 25-27, 2025

June 24-26, 2025 October 21-23, 2025

In addition to its acclaimed training programs, Carew has launched Carew OnDemandTM , a cutting-edge online learning platform. This platform provides 24/7 access to Carew's award-winning Dimensions of Professional Selling® curriculum, enabling sales professionals to learn in a flexible, interactive, on-demand format without sacrificing quality.



Master the renowned Dimensions of Professional Selling® (DPS®) system, trusted by top organizations worldwide for nearly 50 years.

Gain highly relevant, immediately usable, and memorable training that transforms skills, attitude, relationships, and success.

24/7 access and self-paced learning to fit your schedule.

Maximize training ROI. Become a certified DPS® professional.

The course dives deep into the Dimensions of Professional Selling® (DPS®) methodology, covering nine comprehensive modules featuring expert-led videos, in-depth whitepapers, actionable digital assets, personalized assessments, and knowledge-checking quizzes.

Learn more about how Carew OnDemandTM can transform your sales team here .