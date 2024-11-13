USA Pickleball Launches Industry First Real-Time Analytics And AI-Driven Acoustic Assessment Tool During Nationals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Pickleball advancements in equipment testing on-site at Nationals

USA Pickleball rolls out several industry-firsts at Nationals following the Nov. 1 Coefficient of Restitution (PBCoR) test launch

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Pickleball (USAP), the National Governing Body for the of pickleball in the U.S., launches an industry-first with pro-grade, real-time analytics during the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships professional divisions aired on QVC+ and HSN+ starting on Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. MST (AZ)/2:00 p.m. EST through Nov. 17.

For broll showcasing on-site testing, click here .

Provided by VS Live, live pro-match level analytics will enhance color commentary and insights of key competition metrics during all Center Court matches presented by QVC broadcasts. Additionally, players can access a fully tagged analysis to all matches throughout the Nov. 9-17 tournament.

“We're excited to debut new analytics advancements at our biggest event of the year, including real-time pro-grade analytics during the Nationals broadcast, a project several years in the making,” said Carl Schmits, USA Pickleball's Chief Technical Officer.“This will mark the first time this depth of analytics has been done on broadcast during a professional pickleball event.”

“We'll also showcase an AI-driven acoustic tool to assist pickleball developers with early site feasibility studies. We remain committed to being the one-stop resource for all pickleball facilities and equipment standards.”

Several radar platforms featuring state-of-the-art equipment coupled with 'walk-around' testing, or hand-held equipment, and will measure both inbound and outbound ball speeds and spin-rate which will add to the excitement of Nationals play at Center Court presented by QVC.

In addition to real-time analytics and acoustic assessment tools, USAP is anticipating testing over 1,500 paddles on-site during Nationals at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Nov. 9-17, a record for single event equipment testing. The tests will include paddle surface roughness analysis using a 3D optical surface profiler to determine equipment texture, along with core integrity testing using an ultrasonic scanner.

For professional competitors at Nationals, USAP will also offer a paddle dimensioning service using the Wilson Baiardo Tune platform, which measures swing weight, balance, and overall equipment weight. This data helps players replicate specific paddle configurations.

Additionally, those in attendance can check out The Lawn at Nationals to participate in a high-speed serve contest to find out their serve speed via a radar gun in the free Whataburger Serve Challenge.

Competition spots have been filled since September but tickets for Nationals and the Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match presented by Lerner & Rowe on Nov. 16 are still available for purchase at usapickleballnationals .

USAP officially launched a significant advancement in equipment testing on Nov. 1 with the PBCoR standard; a test measuring exit speed ratio used to quantify the power of a paddle. A test for spin rate is underway and is planned to be released in early 2025.

Following the growth of the sport and in response to new coatings placed on paddles, USAP's testing grew to include a coefficient of friction (COF) which measures a pickleball paddle's friction characteristics, a key driver of spin. This set the standard for industry testing and USAP was recognized by ASTM International, one of the world's largest international standards developing organizations, which established a new pickleball equipment and facilities subcommittee which will continue to evolve USAP's equipment testing and the standards for the sport.

For more information our USAP's equipment testing process, visit usapickleball .

