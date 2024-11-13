Buffalo Biodiesel Reports 96 Theft Incidents Between November 4Th And 10Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our customers are hard-working business owners – a majority of them small business – who rely on every cent possible to be successful.” - Sumit MajumdarKENMORE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buffalo Biodiesel, a company operating throughout the Northeast, announced that between November 4th – 10th there were a total of 96 oil thefts across 7 states.



This includes the following restaurants:



The Hunt Club (1514 Daniel Rd., Jackson MI)

La Catrina Bar & Grill501 (Longfellow Ave., Jackson MI)

West End to Table (4141 W Michigan Ave., JacksonMI)

Lucky Food Drive Thru (2603 Mahoney Ave., Youngstown OH)

House of Hunan (2327 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge OH)

Tokyo Asian Fusion (415 Cooley St., Springfield MA)

The Crest Room (706 Westfield Street, West Springfield MA)

Tandoor of India (376 Jefferson Rd. Rochester NY)

Boba Mi (376 Jefferson Rd., Rochester NY)

Mac's Pizzeria and Grill (2346 Lyell Ave. Rochester, NY)

G's Steaks and Grinders (2053 Park Street, Hartford CT)

Hall's Market (331 Park Rd., West Hartford CT)

Great Tso (278 Park Rd., West Hartford CT)

Dino's Pizzeria (439 New Park Ave. West HartfordCT)

505 Honduran Cuisine (589 New Park Ave., Suite 2, West Hartford CT)

New Taste of China (989 New Britain Ave., West Hartford CT)

Zaytoon Mediterranean (1126 New Briton Ave., West Hartford CT)

Pho Viet (36 Fenn Rd., Newington CT)

Nick's Pizza (361 Allen St. New Britain CT)

Mamma Maria's (934 Memorial Blvd., TobyhannaPA)

Hilton Resort (100 Adams Ave., ScrantonPA)

Super Buffet (581 Columbia Tpk.,East Greenbush NY)

Labella Piza & Pasta (15 NY-236, Clifton Park NY)

Bally Hotel (660 Main St., Bally PA)

Lilli's Ranch House (2738 Penn Ave., West Lawn PA)

Nino's Italian Restaurant (840 North Park Rd, Suite 2, Reading PA)

State Hill Craft Cocktails & Kitchen (1 Wellington Boulevard, Reading PA)

Nirvana Indian Bistro (1137 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing PA)

Telia (400 N Park Rd., Reading PA)

AG Pizza (131 Newton-Sparta Rd., Newton NJ

Franky's Café (51 Ryerson Ave., Newton NJ)

N.E. Chinese Restaurant (2620 N. High St., Columbus OH)

Sushi Time (2653 N. High St., Columbus OH)

Chuanjianghaozi (496 Ackerman Rd. Columbus OH)

Cilantro Latin Bistro (993 King Ave., Columbus OH)

Romanacci Express (54 Railroad Place, WestportCT)

Latin Deli (29 Newtown Rd., Danbury CT)

The Bagel Basket (4095 US , Monmouth JunctionNJ)

Diesel's Subs&Wraps (959 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville NJ)

Mr. Hero (4640 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Hts OH)

AMICI(5 Albany Rd., West Stockbridge MA)

Columbia Diner (3333 Route 9H, Valatie NY)

China Garden Restaurant (616 N. Universty Blvd.,Middletown OH)

Gold Star Chili (449 Oxford State Rd., Middletown OH)

Trattoria Roma (1447 Grandview Ave., Columbus OH)

Buckeye Donuts (1998 N High St., Columbus OH)

Moy's Chinese Restaurant (1994 N. High Street, Columbus OH)

Plaza Mexican Grill (1644 N High St., Columbus OH)

River Grille (670 North River St., Plains PA)

Antonios Pizza (405 N River St., Wilkes Barre PA)

Don Beto's (33262 Six Mile Rd., Livonia MI)

120 Pub&Grub (14451 Clearfield Shawville Hwy.,Clearfield PA)

Hardwood Cafe (646 Pittsburgh Rd., Butler PA)

Vienna Market Corned Beed & Deli(6630 Broadway, ClevelandOH)

Pizza L'Oven (1259 Wyoming Ave.,ExeterPA)

Hardwood Cafe (393 PA-247, Greenfield Twp PA)

A Taco Situation (70 Broadway, Fort Edward NY)

Poblanita Deli (767 St. John St., AllentownPA)

Pho Nom1nal (318 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA)

Agave(53 Main St., New Paltz NY)

Guac Taco (45 Main St., New Paltz NY)

Lola's Cafe (49 Main St., New Paltz NY)

Main Street Bistro (59 Main Street, New Paltz NY)

Nolvi's Deli (2043 Saw Mill River Rd., Yorktown Heights NY)

Maria's Pizza(2041 Saw Mill River Rd., Yorktown Heights NY)

Alberto's (814 Derby Ave., Seymour CT)

Reddi Rooster (1053 East Main St.,Stamford CT)

Shakedown Street Eats (227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel CT)

Zoobear (4879 NY-30, AmsterdamNY)

Mr&Mrs Wing(1715 Union St., Schenectady NY)

Two Guys from Italy (1199 Texas Palmyra Hwy., Honesdale PA)

Brick Wall Pub (114 West Maumee St., Adrian MI)

Valley Dairy Restaurant (82 Regina Dr., Cranberry PA)

Jumbo Buffet (80 Regina Dr., Cranberry PA)

The Underdog (1432 E. High St., Pottstown PA)

Town Line Diner (11008 NY-22, Whitehall NY)

Bonnie & Clyde's Pub (111 N 1st St., Lehighton PA)

Goomba's Pizza (720 Main St., Stroudsburg PA)

Nadine's (715 Saw Mill River Rd., Yorktown Heights NY)

Argonne Rose Brewing Company (1715 E. Main St., Mohegan Lake NY)

Franco's Pizza (249 W. Route 59, Nanuet NY)

New Hunan Garden (233 NY-17, Tuxedo NY)

Tutta Bella (754 White Plains Rd., Scarsdale NY)

Al Madina Restaurant (246 Broad St., Manchester CT)

Husky Pizza (46 W Center St., Manchester CT)

Panda House (93 Mill Plain Rd., Danbury CT)

Phorria Birria (4046 Woodhaven Rd., Philadelphia PA)

Little Istanbul (11726 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia PA)

Hong Kong Pearl Restaurant (1299 Lincoln Highway, Levittown PA)

Sport's Pizza (85 Makefield Rd., Yardley PA)

Beacon Bread Company (193 Main St., Beacon NY)

Flava Catering (12540 Rockside Rd., Garfield Heights OH)

Buckeye Billiards (950 Ashland Rd., Unit AMansfield OH)

Clifton Park Pizza Shop (1716 Route 9, Clifton Park NY)

Tuscan Oven (100 Broadway, Menands NY)



In most of the theft incidents, individuals broke a lock and then are believes to have utilized a drum pump to remove used cooking oil from the vats. Buffalo Biodiesel is working with local, county and state law enforcement agencies in each of these municipalities to bring those responsible to justice. It is estimated thousands of gallons of used cooking oil was stolen.



Buffalo Biodiesel operates across 15 states in the Northeast and pays small businesses for their used cooking oil. Their suppliers contribute to a more sustainable future by allowing their waste to be repurposed. This additional income stream helps bolster their financial stability.



Buffalo Biodiesel operates across 15 states in the Northeast. Over the past several years, theft of oil from the company has become a rampant problem. In 2022, theft of oil amounted to lost revenue of over $15 million. This includes an average of 268 thefts per month across 3,000+ locations. Losses in 2023 are between $20-25 million. Losses in 2024 are expected to exceed that. However, it isn't just Buffalo Biodiesel losing money, it's also restaurants who are not getting the extra income for selling their used oil.



"Getting robbed is not fair,” said Buffalo Biodiesel President and CEO Sumit Majumdar.“Our customers are hard-working business owners – a majority of them small business – who rely on every cent possible to be successful.”



While the theft of cooking oil might seem strange to some, taking these materials to resell means big bucks to others.



“They'll aggregate that oil and sell it through a broker, so that way, it's kind of washed. And it'll go off to a refinery, and they're making a lot of money. Imagine a person in a van making $400,000 a year in cash – tax-free – all for cooking oil.” Majumdar said.



The U.S. Attorney's Office is aware of how rampant a problem this is nationally.



“Legitimate businesses, known renderers, collect used cooking oil from restaurants in exchange of compensation and sell it to refineries so that it can be processed and recycled,” wrote the U.S. Attorney's Office in 2019.“The rendering industry estimates that there is an annual loss of approximately $45-75 million dollars from the theft of used cooking oil.”



Buffalo Biodiesel has attempted to work with local, state and federal agencies to address this issue for years.



“Customers who have fallen victim to these thefts say that thieves are getting bolder, taking oil during regular business hours,” said Majumdar.“Part of the problem is lack of accountability even when apprehended by law enforcement. They're getting a slap on the wrist. That, coupled with a lack of motivation to address the thefts by many police departments and District Attorney's Offices, are why it's expanding, that's why it's ballooning.”



Additional Information Contact:

Sumit Majumdar (716) 253-4467



Additional Resources on Theft Occurrences:

Buffalo Biodiesel on Twitter (@buffbiodisel)



Articles Regarding BioDiesel Thefts:

Sumit Majumdar

Buffalo Biodiesel

+1 716-253-4467

