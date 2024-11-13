Roadmap Technologies Unveils AI-Powered Enhancements To Roadmap Trailblazertm Cloud-Based Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, today announced the newest release of RoadMap TrailBlazerTM Cloud-based forecasting software. This updated version is now available on RoadMap's analytical portal and

introduces five strategic AI innovations to streamline and enhance business forecasting:

: Advanced AI algorithms automatically determine the optimal forecasting model for each individual time series, simplifying the decision-making process. Forecasts return the optimal RoadMap, Statistical, Machine Learning or Deep Learning forecasting model.: This state-of-the-art AI identifies intricate patterns in business data, particularly valuable for markets with complex seasonality and emerging trends.: An intelligent digital assistant provides forecasters guidance through each step of the forecasting process with the capability to suggest specific TrailBlazer models for specific business cases and evaluate performance metrics.: AI serves as an expert business analyst to provide actionable business insights from forecasts with the ability to evaluate forecast performance, identify trends and seasonality, and assist with strategizing business initiatives.: Advanced algorithms assist organizations in charting realistic paths to their business targets while maintaining forecast integrity.

"Our Intelligent Model Selection feature guarantees accuracy without compromising efficiency," said Tim Tully, Marketing Director at RoadMap Technologies. "By scaling our Geneva Expert system, we can produce one million forecasts per hour, each precisely optimized for thousands of items across thousands of locations."

"RoadMap TrailBlazer's new AI features are designed to boost end-user productivity by providing practical solutions that simplify each step of the forecasting process," stated Dom Pizzano, Director of Technology at RoadMap Technologies. "Our AI implementation streamlines forecasting tasks that once took days, reducing them to mere minutes and enabling timelier, data driven decisions."

Watch our AI Features in Action:

Pricing and Availability

RoadMap TrailBlazer is priced at $100 per month for the base version and $625 per month for the Deep Learning version. /product/TrailBlazer

About RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

RoadMap Technologies provides AI predictive analytics and forecasting for ten of the Top 25 Global Life Sciences Companies.

RoadMap Technologies Media Contact:

Rudolph Pizzano IV, Director of Analytics

[email protected]

(978) 232-8901

roadmap-tech

SOURCE RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED