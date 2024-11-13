Iceotope Approves RENOLIN FECC Fluids From FUCHS For Precision Liquid Cooling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH and RENOLIN FECC 7 are high-quality, specially designed fluids formulated to offer superior cooling performance for single-phase immersion cooling, high-voltage parts, servers, switchgears, capacitors, and general electrical components.

Iceotope's Approved Fluid Vendor program ensures dielectric fluids meet the high standards required for their Precision Liquid Cooling technology.

- Nathan Blom, co-CEO at Iceotope

HARVEY, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH and RENOLIN FECC 7 from FUCHS, the world's largest independent lubricant solutions provider, recently received approval from Iceotope, a leader in delivering sustainable, scalable, and serviceable cooling solutions for data centers.

Iceotope's Approved Fluid Vendor program ensures dielectric fluids meet the high standards required for their Precision Liquid Cooling technology. To obtain approval, the compatibility and performance of these fluids are validated in real-world applications. "The importance of using safe, high-quality, fully recyclable, and zero GWP dielectric fluids in liquid cooling systems is paramount," said Nathan Blom, co-CEO at Iceotope. "Through our Approved Fluid Vendor program, we ensure that partners like FUCHS meet and exceed the rigorous standards required for our Precision Liquid Cooling technology. Together, we're advancing innovation essential for optimizing the performance, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of data center cooling solutions."

RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH and RENOLIN FECC 7 are high-quality, specially designed fluids formulated to offer superior cooling performance for single-phase immersion cooling, high-voltage parts, servers, switchgears, capacitors, and general electrical components. This fluid was designed to offer reliable dielectric properties, high breakdown voltage, exceptional thermal and oxidative stability, and zero Global Warming Potential. Products from the RENOLIN FECC line also provide excellent corrosion protection, heat conductivity, and material compatibility with common electronic components.

"We are pleased to have received this approval from Iceotope who, like FUCHS, is dedicated to the development of innovative and sustainable cooling solutions for our rapidly evolving digital infrastructure, " remarked Brian Kinkade, Market Development Manager at FUCHS Lubricants Co. "Our RENOLIN FECC products were developed to meet the unique needs of the data center applications and have been vigorously tested to ensure optimal performance.“

