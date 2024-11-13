Cal Poly Pomona Plans Major Installation Of Intelitek's Smartcim 4.0 As New Digital Manufacturing And Automation Lab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tony Oran, CEO of IntelitekLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intelitek and Paton Group, an H2I group company, announced today that California State Polytechnic University (Cal Poly), Pomona has chosen the SmartCIM 4.0 modular training environment for its new digital manufacturing and automation lab. The system will be used to provide students with hands-on experience in automation and robotics, modern manufacturing technologies, mechatronics, and Industry 4.0 technologies.Cal Poly Pomona is part of the 23-campus California State University system, an economic engine within the state adding more than 100,000 graduates annually to the skilled workforce. The university's undergraduate engineering program is consistently ranked in the Top 10 by U.S. News & World Report.“Our department is entrenched in understanding industrial processes and efficiency,” said Shokoufeh Mirzaei, professor and chair of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Cal Poly Pomona.“The addition of this system into our new Vy and Timothy Li Automation Laboratory enables learning and students and faculty research which we expect will greatly benefit our students.”Intelitek's SmartCIM 4.0's flexible training system will give students experiential learning opportunities with industrial-grade equipment and applications within a school lab environment. The system is configured to function as an automated factory, supporting the design, manufacture, and testing of products and components. Key components of Cal Poly Pomona's SmartCIM 4.0 installation include:.A computer numerical control (CNC) milling station.A CNC turning station (lathe).A laser engraving station.A 72-station automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) with an integrated cartesian robot.Assembly and quality control stations with machine visionThe components are linked by a continuous-loop conveyor and pallet tracking system, a central management control station, a TCP/IP communication network, and Intelitek's OpenMES software. The system has been expanded and adapted to address the institution's future applied learning needs by adding smart sensors supporting real-time protocols like OPC-UA reporting so that Cal Poly Pomona industry 4.0 research projects can integrate with the system.“We created the SmartCIM 4.0 because being able to develop skills and knowledge using industrial-grade equipment that makes real products is a game-changing learning opportunity for students,” said Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek.“We're happy to be working with institutions like Cal Poly Pomona to support this level of experiential learning. We're also very happy to be seeing more institutions becoming aware of the benefits of this approach as evidenced by the increasing adoption of the SmartCIM 4.0 system from coast to coast.”Cal Poly Pomona's new digital manufacturing and automation lab is the basis for a collaboration between Cal Poly Pomona and CESMII, a federally funded nonprofit manufacturing institute that promotes and supports the adoption of Smart Manufacturing. CESMII and the university's industrial and manufacturing engineering department will collaborate on development and delivery of advanced Smart Manufacturing training.Cal Poly Pomona instructors will have access to Intelitek's entire library of over 100 courses, giving them the option of combining CIM-specific courses with other Intelitek courses to build a comprehensive Career and Technical Education solution. The curriculum is also aligned to the ARM Industry 4.0 blueprint as well as other industry credentials awarded by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS).For more information about Intelitek's SmartCIM 4.0, go to .About Cal Poly PomonaCal Poly Pomona is the No. 1 polytechnic university for diversity and economic mobility, recognized for the strengths of its engineering, architecture and design, agriculture and hospitality management programs. Founded in 1938, it is a leading public university whose unique agricultural heritage meets economic growth and urban vitality. It is one of three polytechnic universities in the 23-campus California State University (CSU) system - the largest four-year public university system in the United States recognized in national college rankings by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Monthly for providing transformational opportunities for upward mobility to more than 450,000 students from all socioeconomic backgrounds. The CSU powers California and the nation, sending nearly 127,000 career-ready graduates into the workforce each year. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree earned it at the CSU.About Paton Group, an H2I Group CompanyPaton Group, an H2I Group company, is a value-added reseller specializing in educational technology for design, prototyping, advanced manufacturing, and fabrication. Representing top manufacturers of CAD/CAM software, CNC mills & lathes, laser engravers, robotics, and 3D printers, the company provides cutting-edge classroom solutions. Each product includes project-based curriculum and certification options to enhance value and user success. On-site service and maintenance are available to ensure long-term performance. With over 28 years of experience, Paton Group | H2I Group equips students with real-world technology skills for rewarding, technology-driven careers.About IntelitekIntelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to:# # #

