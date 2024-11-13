Stockx Drops Quarterly Trend Report, Highlights Performance Sneakers And Other Trends Shaping Resale Market In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Balance collabs, challenger sneaker brands, and streetwear staples are among the trends outlined in the platform's latest 'Big Facts'

DETROIT, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest quarterly trend report from current culture marketplace, StockX , highlights the brands and products that made their mark on the resale in 2024. The report – Big Facts: 2024 Trends – also shines a light on the brands, collaborations, and sneaker silhouettes that have seen significant year-over-year search spikes on StockX ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

"As we head into the holiday season, it's eye opening to look back on this year and see how much has changed in the resale market. There's never been a more exciting time for customers who want access to culturally relevant items than right now," said StockX Co-Founder, COO and President, Greg Schwartz. "As seen in the diversity of brands included in our year-over-year search increases, consumers are shopping around, creating immense opportunities for companies to win the hearts and minds of customers. At the beginning of the year, nobody could have predicted the massive demand for Stanley tumblers, but it goes to show how important marketing and storytelling is when trying to win share of attention. With Cyber Weekend quickly approaching, we're watching closely to see how this dynamic plays out and which brands come out on top."

The continuing rise of Asics and PUMA: Asics and PUMA have continued to rise in popularity on StockX, and have yet to reach their full potential. As buyers continue to diversify their sneaker collections, they're increasingly discovering and purchasing different styles from these brands. Not only is Asics the fastest-growing searched sneaker brand over the past year, the demand for the Asics Gel-1130 has significantly increased, as trades on StockX have jumped by over 1,000% year-over-year. Likewise, PUMA has seen over 200% increase in searches, with a particular focus on the retro Speedcat (2,638%) and Palermo (669%) silhouettes.



Standout sneaker collaborations: Based on the 2024 releases that achieved over 500 trades, the vibrant Nike Air Force 1 Low Cactus Plant Flea Market Fuchsia is ranked No. 1 for the highest average price premium achieving 255%. This is followed by the Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP Medium Olive – a fresh take on the classic silhouette – which took the No. 2 spot with an average price premium of 222%. The Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Travis Scott University Red – the first brand new original colorway from Jordan and Travis Scott - rounded out the top three with a 201% average price premium.



Performance shoes dominating demand: The preference for performance shoes continues to grow as more buyers search and select these sneakers. Whether for basketball, running, or everyday wear, they are top of the list when it comes to customer choice. The adidas AE collection, born out of a collaboration with basketball sensation Anthony Edwards, is Edwards' debut signature shoe and, since its release, consumers have purchased more than $3.5 million worth of the sneakers. Runners like the Nike P-6000 continue to achieve four-digit trade growth year-over-year, and brands such as On Running are seeing increased searches – up by 180% – for its sneakers.



Retro sneakers are here to stay: There's no denying retro sneakers are everywhere, and from the increased searches and trades, we know they're here to stay. Chosen for its style and comfort, the trailblazing Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 collection has seen nearly 850% uplift in trades over the past year and searches for the brand have risen by 375%. Likewise, following the success of the Gazelle and Samba , adidas is seeing increasing searches for its Spezial (543%) silhouette.



Streetwear remains a firm favorite: Streetwear brands including Denim Tears , Hellstar , and KITH are top of mind for StockX customers showing the apparel market is very much still alive. Denim Tears - which topped our list as the fastest growing apparel brand in 2023 - has seen nearly 500% year-over-year trade growth thanks to the huge success of its sweatshirts featuring the iconic cotton wreath design. And, the brand's black hoodie has sold more than 6,000 since it was first released in 2023. Streetwear staple, Hellstar, has become one of the fastest-growing searched apparel brands on the platform, hitting over 2,300% year-over-year queries. Along with KITH (1,481%), Stussy (189%) and the growing interest in the Supreme x Thrasher (221%) and BAPE x Vans (635%) partnerships, buyers are focusing their attention on classic streetwear brands.

Jordan 4s, Yeezys, and Dunks among most wished-for products on StockX Lists: Over 55,000 StockX holiday-inspired wish lists have been created on the platform this year. Out of those, Jordan 4s , Yeezys , and Nike Dunks rank among the most requested sneakers, while hoodies from Fear of God's Essentials and Denim Tears are the most wanted apparel brands.

The report also reveals character toy company, Pop Mart , became the top-traded brand in the collectibles category in October, surpassing Lego and Bearbrick . Also, thanks to tumbler-mania, Stanley has achieved 86% price premium this year to date on the platform and Prada accessories has seen over 500% year-over-year trade growth.

