Staffbase Partners With Microsoft To Offer Employee Communications Solutions Via Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading employee communications cloud provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft, enabling the global availability of its full suite of communication tools through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Companies that use Microsoft's Azure services can now use their pre-allocated Azure budget (MACC credits) to buy Staffbase products, making the purchasing process easier and cost-efficient while reducing vendor management complexity.

This new availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace also reinforces Staffbase's commitment to communications and HR professionals, who play a pivotal role in fostering connected, engaged workplaces. By integrating Staffbase's comprehensive communication solutions into their toolkit, these teams can more effectively reach and inspire employees, ensuring consistent messaging, meaningful engagement, and a unified employee experience across desk and frontline workers. This alignment not only strengthens internal communication strategies but also supports HR in creating an inclusive, high-performing culture-critical for achieving broader organizational goals.

"This partnership is a major benefit for CIOs and IT leaders looking to optimize their Microsoft environments," said Bijal Patel, CFO at Staffbase. "By offering our solutions on the Azure Marketplace and supporting MACC credits, we make procurement easier and help IT leaders secure their strategic technology investments."

What this means for IT leaders



Strategic alignment: Ability to maximize the value of MACC credits while maintaining a unified Microsoft-first IT environment.

Cost efficiency: Reduce procurement friction and optimize spend with seamless integration into existing Microsoft budgets. Advocate for change: Staffbase's recognized leadership in Microsoft integrations makes it easy to champion internally, driving adoption and alignment with organizational goals.

Staffbase has consistently been committed to Microsoft on every level-from leveraging Microsoft AI services to developing flexible, two-way integrations with Microsoft 365 tools. Staffbase solutions help customers drive collaboration, improve employee engagement, and create a seamless digital workplace experience.

"We're excited to build on our longstanding partnership with Staffbase, a leader in enterprise communications with deep, native Microsoft integrations," said Ingmar Boon, Digital Natives EMEA Lead at Microsoft. "Bringing Staffbase to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables CIOs to maximize the return on their IT investments, simplifying access and expanding value. Together, we look forward to empowering companies to inspire and engage both desk and frontline workers through effective communication."



Staffbase has earned recognition from both Gartner and ClearBox for its deep integration with Microsoft, establishing it as the leading communications platform for organizations adopting a Microsoft-first strategy. Now available through the Azure Marketplace, companies can take advantage of Staffbase's innovative solutions-including its Intranet, Employee App, Email, and Microsoft 365 integrations-to further enhance their digital workplace.

For more information on how to apply Microsoft Azure credits toward Staffbase's communication solutions, please visit here .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With almost 3,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. In 2023, Staffbase was named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, Staffbase has offices worldwide, including New York City, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Vancouver.

