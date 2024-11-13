Warehouses, Hangar, Cars Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The warehouses of a company, a hangar and eight were destroyed and damaged, and fires broke out due to falling drone debris in the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the updated information, as a result of the attack, there were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure in the region," the post reads.

Earlier reports said that a 48-year-old man had suffered a head injury in the drone attack. He was provided with medical care at the scene. The man refused hospitalization.

According to Kravchenko, falling fragments of downed enemy targets in one population center in the region caused a fire in the warehouses of enterprises. The fire has been extinguished. As a result, three buildings were destroyed, and windows were broken in four others. Four cars, two trucks and two forklifts were also damaged.

In another district in the region, a hangar was damaged. In addition, two grass fires were extinguished in the region.

Ukrinform reported earlier that one person had been injured in the Brovary district due to a Russian aerial attack.