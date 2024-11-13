Talon Wall® Curtainwall Fire Safety Complaint Dismissed Against Chicago Heights Glass, Entekk Group, Talon Wall Holdings, And Kurt Levan
Date
11/13/2024
CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Heights Glass Inc, Entekk Group LTD, Talon Wall Holdings LLC, and Kurt LeVan (CHG Parties) today announced that the recent lawsuit filed by Reflection Window and Wall, LLC and affiliated parties against the CHG Parties regarding the fire safety of the proprietary and patented Talon Wall® curtainwall system has been successfully resolved, and the complaint has been dismissed.
The CHG parties patented a revolutionary unitized exterior aluminum and glass façade system for commercial buildings known as Talon Wall®, which greatly reduces the labor, material, and installation costs for exterior facade systems on high-rise buildings. They and their Licensed Partner, Peerless Products Inc. are marketing and installing it nationwide. The Talon Wall® system is stronger, less expensive, higher performing, and easier to install than traditional façade systems.
The Talon Wall® curtainwall system is a fully tested, certified, and publicly listed product with a proprietary Patent Pending Firestop system that meets or exceeds all applicable ASTM, UL, and NFPA fire safety testing criteria.
Chicago Heights Glass, Inc., a privately owned specialty subcontracting firm, and Entekk Group LTD, a privately owned specialty design and manufacturing firm, are both located in the southern Chicago suburbs and specialize in large commercial construction projects. More information on the company is available at and . More information on their Licensed Partner, Peerless Products Inc, is available at .
Contact:
John P. David
888-859-6637
[email protected]
