Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Expands With New Seattle Office, Welcoming Industry Veteran Mark Toulson As Branch Manager

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobel Co., Inc., a leading provider of logistics and brokerage services, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Seattle, Washington. This expansion

marks

a

significant

milestone

for

Sobel, strengthening its footprint in the Pacific Northwest to better serve clients across industries with timely, specialized logistics solutions.

At the helm of the new Seattle branch is Mark

Toulson, a seasoned expert with over 30 years in the transportation and logistics industry. With a wealth of experience in same-day, next-flight-out, express, and freight services,

Toulson brings a high level of expertise and proven leadership to

Sobel's growing team. His distinguished career includes a notable accomplishment of establishing and managing a European

hub

for

a

global

network, showcasing

his

strength in

strategic

planning and

operational excellence.

"Mark's extensive experience and industry knowledge are invaluable assets as we continue our expansion and enhance our service capabilities nationwide," said Richie Casarez,

a

spokesperson

for

Sobel

Network Shipping Co., Inc. "Seattle is a dynamic gateway for international trade, and with Mark's leadership, we're equipped to provide even more responsive, high-quality service to our clients."

Originally

from the UK,

Toulson spent nine years in Belgium before making the U.S. his home in 2007. He became a U.S. citizen in 2009 and achieved his customs broker license in 2010. In addition to his professional pursuits,

Toulson is an avid Formula 1 enthusiast and a devoted family man. He enjoys time with his three daughters, aged 10 to 28, and is a proud grandfather to a 5-year-old granddaughter.

The

Seattle

office

strengthens

Sobel's operational network, reinforcing its commitment to delivering

seamless and innovative logistics solutions across the country. With this new branch and the addition of Toulson

to

the

leadership

team,

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. looks forward to providing even greater value and expanded services to meet the needs of its clients.

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a trusted name in logistics and customs brokerage , with over 75 years of experience providing clients with strategic, customized logistics solutions. Headquartered in New York, Sobel offers

a full suite of services across various sectors, ensuring clients' needs are met with the highest level of expertise and dedication.

SOURCE Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.

