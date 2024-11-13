Hormonal Contraceptive Market To Surpass USD 24.60 Billion By 2032, With CAGR Of 4.4%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

According to Polaris Market Research's latest analysis, the market for hormonal contraceptives is on a growth trajectory. The hormonal contraceptive market size was valued at USD 16.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 24.60 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Are Hormonal Contraceptives?

Hormonal contraceptives are birth control methods that act on the endocrine system of the body. They usually work by preventing ovulation, which is stopping eggs from being released from the ovaries. Also, hormonal contraceptives can work by thickening the cervical mucus, which makes it harder for the sperm to reach an egg. Besides, they can act on thinning the uterus lining so that it's hard for the fertilized egg to get attached. Hormonal contraceptives consist of either the hormone progestin or both progestin and estrogen.

Hormonal contraceptives are available in various forms, including oral contraceptives, patches, rings, birth control shots, intrauterine devices, and implants. Oral contraceptives, which are consumed orally, must be taken every day to prevent pregnancy. Contraceptive patches, which are attached to the skin, need to be changed every week in order to get the full effect. Intrauterine devices are a newer hormone-based method inserted in the uterus to prevent pregnancy. With the growing adoption of hormonal contraceptives as a reliable form of birth control, the hormonal contraceptive market demand is anticipated to rise.

