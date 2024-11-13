Nokia, Reflex and Net Nine Nine partner to bridge the digital divide in South Africa

(MENAFN- Redhill) • Nokia fiber broadband solution delivers high-speed broadband access to underserved, low-income communities, bridging the digital divide and empowering more people with reliable, high-quality connectivity.

• Communities in the Gauteng and Free State provinces will be among the first to experience enhanced connectivity and improved online experiences.



12 November 2024

Johannesburg, South Africa – Nokia, in partnership with Reflex and Net Nine Nine, will expand broadband access for underserved communities across South Africa. The collaboration, led by Reflex, will utilize Nokia’s fiber broadband solution to bring affordable broadband access to millions of people, supporting essential digital services such as online education, telehealth, and remote working that are crucial to economic growth and social inclusion.



Nokia’s collaboration with Reflex and Net Nine Nine underscores the commitment to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that address the digital divide. The deployment, currently underway, covers communities in Gauteng and Free State provinces of South Africa. The project supports South Africa’s governmental drive to extend quality, affordable broadband connectivity to underserved populations.



Albert Oosthuysen, CEO of Net Nine Nine, said: “Net Nine Nine has always had the goal of bridging the digital divide here in South Africa, and we’re already making great strides across South Africa’s township communities. With this partnership, we’re in an even better position to bridge that gap without having to sacrifice the quality of services for these areas.”



Paul Divall, CEO of Reflex, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Nokia and Net Nine Nine in bringing affordable broadband equipment and managed solutions to Net Nine Nine. This initiative is a significant step toward ensuring that quality internet access is within reach for everyone, regardless of income level.”



Toni Pellegrino, South Africa Managing Director, Head of Network Infrastructure, Southern and Eastern Africa, at Nokia said: “Working with Reflex and Net Nine Nine allows us to extend affordable, high-speed broadband services to the areas of South Africa that need it most. This will help further advance the country’s digital transformation and digital inclusion goals and connect a vast number of underserved regions across South Africa currently without any broadband connection.”



By empowering more communities with reliable internet, Nokia, Reflex, and Net Nine Nine reaffirm their commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting social and economic progress in South Africa.





