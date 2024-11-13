Medical Polymer Market Size Estimated To Be Worth USD 79.76 Billion By 2032, With 8.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for advanced medical devices is expected to the medical polymer growth in the upcoming years

New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Polymer Market Overview:

The market for medical polymers is anticipated to register a steady CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032. The medical polymer market size was valued at USD 38.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 79.76 billion by 2032.

What Are Medical Polymers?

Medical polymers refer to high-performance plastics that are engineered for medical use. These polymers are designed to adhere to stringent regulatory requirements and are tailored to specific medical needs. They are used for several contact and non-contact applications in healthcare. Polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and polymethyl methacrylate are some commonly used medical polymers.

Medical polymers are biocompatible, meaning they can be easily processed by the body. They find applications in the manufacturing of implants, disposable, and devices. Also, they are used for medical packaging, such as sterilizable packaging and disposable gloves. Other applications of medical polymers include bio-imaging, hormone therapy, wound dressing, regenerative medicine, cell therapy, and nanomedicines.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

What Are Key Report Findings?



The market for medical polymers was valued at USD 38.41 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 79.76 billion by 2032

Rising investments in manufacturing facilities are fueling innovations in polymer applications, thereby driving the demand for medical polymers

The medical polymer market segmentation is primarily based on product type, application, manufacturing technology, and region The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Who Are Market Key Players?

The market for medical polymers is characterized by fragmentation. It has the presence of several local and global participants. These players focus on research and development and strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their product offerings and expand their market reach.

The medical polymer market key players include:



NatureWorks LLC

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Arkema

KRATON CORPORATION Trinseo SA

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

What's Driving Market Forward?

Increased Demand for Bio-Degradable Polymers : The implementation of government regulations and rising consumer preference for sustainable products have led to increased demand for bio-polymers. These materials play a crucial role in medical environments where waste reduction is crucial.

Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Surgeries : The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is fueling the expansion of the medical polymer market. These procedures often need specialized medical instruments and devices, which often rely on advanced polymers for their favorable characteristics, such as strength and biocompatibility.

Rising Investments : The rising government investments aimed at boosting production capabilities and meeting growing healthcare needs are anticipated to have a favorable impact on the market expansion in the coming years.

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

North America : North America accounted for the largest medical polymer market share in 2023. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to strong R&D efforts and rising investments in advanced medical product polymers. In addition, recent initiatives aimed at developing polymer-based medical products further contribute to the regional market expansion.

Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the medical polymer market from 2024 to 2032. This is primarily due to the expansion of various healthcare facilities and the growing adoption of recycled polymers in the medical industry. In addition, the scaling of manufacturing facilities to boost medical devices production in major nations like China further boosts the regional market demand.









Inquire more about this report before purchase:

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Product Type Outlook:



Fibers & Resins

Medical Elastomers

Biodegradable Polymers Others

By Application Outlook:



Medical Disposable

Medical Instruments & Devices

Diagnostic Instruments & Tools Other Applications

By Manufacturing Technology Outlook:



Extrusion Tubing

Compression Moulding

Injection Moulding Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Magnet Wire Market Size

Solder Materials Market Share

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Growth

Insecticides Market Analysis

Resistant Dextrin Market Forecast

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter