Perma-Fix Reports Financial Results And Provides Business Update For The Third Quarter Of 2024

Mark Duff, President and CEO of the Company, commented,“During the third quarter, we continued to experience temporary weakness, partly due to ongoing delays in service starts and waste shipments. Additionally, our Florida facility was impacted by Hurricane Helene, resulting in extended power outages and required repairs, which have since been completed. In light of the headwinds we faced in 2024, we reduced expenses and streamlined operations outside of R&D, which should result in improved profitability going forward. Moreover, performance within our Services Segment and across our treatment plants has steadily improved in the latter part of the quarter, which we anticipate should continue into Q4. In addition, an agency of the federal government recently announced that we were part of a winning team awarded a service project over a 10-year period. While we cannot provide specifics at this time, we plan to provide specifics about this award as soon as practical.”

“Last week, we announced the successful startup of our first commercial Perma-FAS system for PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) destruction at our Florida facility. We are extremely pleased with the performance of this unit, and feedback from existing and prospective customers has been highly encouraging. We have already secured approximately 6,000 gallons of AFFF (Aqueous Film Forming Foam) liquids and anticipate receiving an additional 20,000 gallons in the coming months. We are also working to expand this technology into additional applications, including Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), biosolids, and soils.”

“Finally, we look forward to providing critical services to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Hanford tank remediation mission, including the treatment of effluent following the commissioning of the Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) facility, which is currently anticipated to begin in the summer of 2025. We believe these programs will represent opportunities for Perma-Fix over the coming years.”

The Company also notes that its net loss for the third quarter of 2024 included a non-cash tax expense recorded in the amount of approximately $6.4 million as the Company provided for a full valuation allowance against its U.S deferred tax assets.

Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million versus $21.9 million for the same period last year. Revenue for the Treatment Segment decreased to approximately $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $10.8 million for the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease was attributed to a number of factors which included: waste shipments that were expected in the third quarter of 2024 were unexpectedly pushed into the fourth quarter of 2024 by certain customers; waste shipment delays by certain customers and reduced revenue production due to temporary shutdown of our Florida facility from the impact of Hurricane Helene; and delay in revenue projection due to equipment breakdowns in certain of our facilities which required replacement or repair. All the equipment is now back in service. The acceleration in investment of our PFAS technology, which included the installation of our first full scale commercial system, continues to require significant management and operation support which contributed to revenue production delays. Revenue for the Services Segment decreased to approximately $7.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $11.1 million for the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease in revenue in the Services Segment was attributed partly to the temporary demobilization of a project that was mandated by the customer due to Hurricane Helene. Additionally, the decrease in revenue in the Services Segment was due, in part to the completion of two large projects in late 2023 which were not replaced by new projects with similar value. These two completed projects together generated significant amount of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 when they were in full operational status.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million versus $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The overall decrease in gross profit was primarily attributed to lower revenue generated in both segments as discussed above. Overall gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately 7.9% versus 20.8% for the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to decreases in revenue in both segments, overall lower margin projects and the impact of our fixed cost structure.

Operating loss was approximately $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus operating income of $496,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $9.0 million or ($0.57) per basic share as compared to net income of approximately $341,000 for the third quarter of 2023 or $0.03 per basic share. As noted above, net loss for the third quarter of 2024 included a non-cash tax expense recorded in the amount of approximately $6.4 million as the Company provided for a full valuation allowance against its U.S deferred tax assets.

The Company reported EBITDA of ($2.1) million from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million from continuing operations for the same period of 2023. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers' ability to understand the Company's operating performance. The Company's management utilizes EBITDA as a mean to measure performance. The Company's measurement of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies. The table below reconciles EBITDA, a non-GAAP measures, to GAAP numbers for (loss) income from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023.