Axxess Partners With Olli Health To Elevate Home Health Coding And Quality Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global for healthcare at home, has partnered with Olli Health, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered next-gen home coding and quality review service, to improve operational efficiency and performance for Axxess clients. Through this collaboration, Axxess Home Health clients will have access to Olli Health's advanced coding and quality review services.

Continue Reading

"Axxess is dedicated to equipping our clients with the best tools and services,"

said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "Partnering with Olli Health enables our clients to enhance their revenue cycles, lower costs and deliver superior patient care. By optimizing workflows and enhancing financial performance, Axxess and Olli Health are setting new standards for technology and services."

"Partnering with Olli Health enables our clients to enhance their revenue cycles, lower costs and deliver patient care."

Post thi

Olli Health is revolutionizing home health coding and quality review with cutting-edge technology, supported by certified U.S.-based coding and OASIS experts. This partnership will help Axxess Home Health clients achieve more accurate coding and quality reviews at faster turnaround times, which can result in up to a 50% cost savings.

"Olli Health's mission is to use modern AI technology to help home health organizations keep more money in their pockets," said Eric Steege, CEO of Olli Health. "We are excited to provide Axxess' home health customers with a next generation coding and quality review service at a market-leading price."

About Axxess



Axxess

is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Olli Health



At

Olli Health , our team of home health coding experts and AI scientists are pioneering a fully autonomous coding and quality review solution that's both more accurate and compliant than human-based methods. Our advanced managed service is already setting a new standard in augmented coding and quality review. Olli Health is leading the way in accuracy, efficiency, and innovation, transforming home health coding and quality review and rapidly paving the path to a fully autonomous future.

Contact: Christine Stein

(214) 435-6731

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED