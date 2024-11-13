Author Laurel Kasco Opens Up About Abuse, Loneliness And Hope In Her New Book A Lifelong Friend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discovering God's Faithfulness Even When You Feel Broken

- Laurel KascoPRATTVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Lifelong Friend, Laurel Kasco's new book, discusses how faith can offer support for survivors of Abuse , Loneliness, Despair, and Human Trafficking . It recounts one woman's experiences of faith and resilience amidst adversity and explores how, even when others fail, faith can provide support and guidance.The book is aimed at individuals who have faced abusive situations, loneliness, despair, captivity, or human trafficking. Laurel Kasco shares her personal experiences with honesty, offering hope to those in similar situations. You are not alone!A Lifelong Friend discusses the challenges Laurel has faced, including rape, disease, abuse, and loneliness. Written over 20 years ago, she hopes it serves as a resource for anyone who has experienced pain and wondered about divine intervention.Recognizing the deep and varied challenges that survivors face, the author hopes to empower, encourage and uplift the reader toward a path of healing and a brighter future.Laurel Kasco is a wife, mother, writer, speaker, singer, and songwriter. She shares her story in hopes of reaching those who are dealing with significant challenges.A Lifelong Friend demonstrates how faith can offer support, healing, comfort, and guidance during difficult times.For more information, visit:

Laurel Kasco

HigherLife Publishing & Marketing

+1 7865835542

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.