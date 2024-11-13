Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 1.2 Billion, At A CAGR Of 3.9% By 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCA's overlooked role in food additives showcases promise for preservatives and flavor enhancers.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market (モノクロロ酢酸(MCA)市場) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for monochloroacetic acid is estimated to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2031.

MCA's potential in manufacturing specialty chemicals for advanced materials like biodegradable polymers and specialty surfactants showcases untapped opportunities. These applications cater to diverse industries, from textiles to electronics, offering innovative solutions beyond traditional segments.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



AkzoNobel N.V.

CABB Group GmbH

Niacet Corporation

Denak Co. Ltd.

Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

PCC SE

Archit Organosys Limited

Meghmani Organics Ltd

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.

Request Sample PDF Copy of Report:









Emerging as a viable ingredient in industrial cleaning formulations, MCA demonstrates exceptional efficiency in removing stubborn contaminants across manufacturing and processing industries. Its effectiveness in maintaining equipment cleanliness elevates its significance in various industrial settings.

The role of MCA in water treatment applications remains relatively unexplored. As stringent regulations drive the need for effective water treatment chemicals, MCA's ability to aid in the removal of impurities and purification processes emerges as a potential growth avenue.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Liquid form leads the monochloroacetic acid market due to its versatility and ease of application across various industries and processes.

Glyphosate, a key ingredient in herbicides, dominates the monochloroacetic acid market due to its significant usage in agricultural applications. Asia Pacific leads the monochloroacetic acid market due to industrial growth, high agricultural activities, and increasing demand for chemicals.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing need for herbicides and pesticides, propelling MCA demand in agriculture due to its role in chemical synthesis for agrochemicals.

Rising pharmaceutical production drives MCA usage in drug synthesis, especially for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Increasing demand for surfactants and other additives in the cosmetic and personal care industries fuel MCA market growth.

Shift towards sustainable practices in chemical manufacturing emphasizes MCA's role in eco-friendly formulations and processes. Rapid industrialization and agricultural activities in Asia-Pacific nations amplify MCA demand, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market: Regional Profile



Led by the United States, North America boasts a robust monochloroacetic acid market. Companies like AkzoNobel and Niacet Corporation dominate, catering to diverse industries. Regulatory compliance and technological advancements drive innovation, particularly in agrochemical and pharmaceutical sectors, fostering steady market expansion.

Europe, spearheaded by Germany and the UK, showcases a mature monochloroacetic acid landscape. Companies such as CABB Group GmbH and Denak Co. Ltd. lead with emphasis on sustainability and technological prowess. Stringent environmental regulations spur innovations in green chemistry applications, positioning the region as a hub for eco-friendly monochloroacetic acid production. Rapid industrialization propels the Asia Pacific monochloroacetic acid market, particularly in China and India. Players like Jubilant Life Sciences and Nippon Carbide Industries expand their foothold, catering to diverse end-user industries. Increasing agricultural activities and rising demand in pharmaceuticals stimulate substantial growth, driving the region's prominence in the global monochloroacetic acid landscape.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The monochloroacetic acid market showcases a competitive landscape fueled by key players vying for market dominance. Companies like AkzoNobel, CABB Group GmbH, Niacet Corporation, and Denak Co. Ltd. maintain significant market shares with their broad product portfolios and global reach.

Emerging players such as Jubilant Life Sciences and Daicel Corporation are gaining momentum, leveraging innovation and strategic expansions. Regional players in Asia-Pacific, including China's Shandong Minji Chemical and Japan's Nippon Carbide Industries, intensify the market dynamics.

With increasing MCA applications in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, competition centers on product quality, sustainable practices, and geographical expansion to meet evolving consumer demands.

Product Portfolio



CABB Group GmbH specializes in fine chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. With a global presence, it delivers high-quality custom manufacturing solutions, leveraging expertise in chlorine, sulfur, and various chemical processes to cater to diverse industries with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Niacet Corporation is a renowned producer of organic salts and derivatives. Its expertise lies in food, pharmaceutical, and technical markets, providing top-tier solutions. Niacet's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric approach fuels its global leadership in specialty chemicals. Denak Co. Ltd. stands as a distinguished manufacturer of industrial chemicals and functional materials. Renowned for its diverse product range, including specialty solvents and intermediates, Denak excels in delivering tailored solutions, meeting stringent quality standards and client-specific requirements worldwide.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:

Monochloroacetic Acid Market: Key Segments

By Product



Flakes

Crystalline Liquid

By Application



Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Surfactants

Thioglycolic Acid

Glyphosate

Glycine

Herbicides Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hydroelectric Cells Market ( 수력전지 시장 ) - The global industry was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 3.0 Bn by the end of 2031

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market (نطاق سوق مواد الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد المتوافقة حيويًا) - The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market is expected to reach US$ 19.7 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube