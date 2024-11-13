US raids ‘Iran-aligned’ targets in Syria

(MENAFN) The US military has launched against several locations in Syria linked to groups backed by Iran, in retaliation for recent on US forces in the region. The strikes, conducted by US Central Command (Centcom), targeted nine sites across two locations, with the aim of weakening the ability of these Iran-aligned groups to plan and carry out future assaults. Centcom commander General Michael Erik Kurilla issued a strong warning, emphasizing that such attacks on US and coalition forces would not be tolerated, labeling them as "reckless."



While Centcom did not identify the specific groups targeted or report casualties, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that four members of Iran-backed groups were killed, and ten others wounded in a separate strike in the Al Mayadeen area of Syria's Deir Al Zor region. The US maintains a contingent of around 900 troops in Syria as part of efforts to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, with additional forces stationed in neighboring Iraq.

