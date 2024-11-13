(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Delivering U.S. NDAA-compliant, powerful, resilient ground control station (GCS) platforms for mission-critical operations across uncrewed systems including aerial, maritime, and ground operating in contested and harsh environments DT Research, an early leader in ruggedized mobile tablets, provides its solutions to more than 200 organizations including the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security

SHOHAM, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) , a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership to target the ground control station (GCS) market by combining its expertise in secure software and hardware solutions with U.S. Silicon Valley-based DT Research 's rugged, high-performance computing technology. The collaboration combines cybersecure communication, GCS expertise, and ruggedized technology to create advanced GCS solutions for uncrewed systems in demanding environments. Importantly, the GCS products launched by the partnership are National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant, a key requirement for U.S. Department of Defense procurement, and a qualification of growing importance to allied nations.

Mobilicom and DT Research are to jointly promote and market the GCS products which provide operators with resilient control systems that stand up to the toughest conditions while maintaining situational awareness and secure mission control. The tactical GCS market for small sized drones is a subset of the broader $6 billion global uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) CGS market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% to $26 billion by 2030.

The first product of this partnership, Mobilicom's 8" Controller Pro , was launched in September 2024 and has been extremely well received, setting new performance standards for secure solutions that meet the demands of both defense and commercial operators. Built to rugged military standards, the 8” Controller Pro is NDAA-compliant and offered at a very competitive price point.

“We're excited to partner with DT Research, whose expertise in ruggedized, high-performance solutions complements Mobilicom's history of delivering field-proven GCS platforms.,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom.“We believe that this collaboration creates a powerful solution to address the rapidly growing GCS market with our focus on defense and commercial operators in the toughest environments.”

“DT Research's commitment to tailored solutions is showcased in the new offering developed with Mobilicom to create the exact product needed for ruggedized command and control,” said Daw Tsai, President of DT Research.“The combination of our decades of engineering expertise with the Mobilicom's GCS software and integration excellence means we can produce the best possible total solution to not only meet customers' needs but provide a future-proof technology that supports growing requirements.”

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

