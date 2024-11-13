Marisa’S Turnaround: Brazilian Retailer Cuts Losses And Boosts Sales In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marisa, a prominent Brazilian retailer, has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2024. The company reduced its net loss to R$71.2 million ($12.5 million) from R$196.4 million ($34.5 million) in the same period last year.



This improvement came after a strategic shift in the company's target and operations. The retailer's net revenue jumped by 54.8% to R$349.8 million ($61.4 million).



This growth reflects Marisa's successful repositioning towards its core customer base. The company had previously attempted to target higher-income consumers but realized this was a misstep.



Marisa's volume of items sold increased by 63% to 10.462 million units. This surge indicates that the new strategy resonates with customers.



The company's same-store gross revenue also grew by 42.8%, showing improved performance across existing outlets. The gross margin saw an uptick from 42.2% to 46.5%.







This increase suggests that Marisa has found a better balance between pricing and costs. However, the average price per item fell by 16% as part of the strategy to appeal to middle-income shoppers.

Marisa's Strategic Optimism and Financial Health

Marisa's CEO, Edson Garcia, who took the helm in March 2024, expressed optimism about the company's direction. He anticipates positive results in the fourth quarter, traditionally the strongest for retailers.



The company appears well-prepared for key events like Black Friday and Christmas. The retailer has implemented a new demand forecasting and supply model.



This change has allowed for better inventory management and more appealing product offerings. Marisa 's stock levels increased to 17.5 million items, up from 7.9 million a year ago.



A significant development was the private capital increase of R$623 million ($109.3 million) completed in the third quarter. This injection of funds has helped strengthen Marisa's financial position.



The company's controlling family, the Goldfarbs, played a substantial role in this capital raise. Marisa's gross bank debt stood at R$135 million ($23.7 million) at the end of September 2024.



In addition, the net debt was R$83.7 million ($14.7 million). These figures indicate a relatively manageable debt load for a company of Marisa's size.



The retailer operates 235 stores across Brazil. While focusing on physical locations, Marisa also aims to grow its digital sales. This dual approach may help the company adapt to changing consumer preferences.



Marisa plans to expand its credit card base, which had 823,400 active cards at the end of Q3. This strategy could increase customer loyalty and boost sales.



The company is also considering network expansion from 2026, after a period of consolidation. Despite these positive developments, challenges remain for Marisa.



The retail landscape in Brazil is highly competitive. The company will need to maintain its momentum to achieve sustained profitability. Continued focus on operational efficiency and customer preferences will be crucial.

MENAFN13112024007421016031ID1108880986