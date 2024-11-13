Israeli Premier Netanyahu prepares to propose formal annexation of West Bank

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime is preparing to propose the formal annexation of the West Bank, aiming to impose Zionist immediately following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President. This move comes shortly after Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right Minister, announced plans to extend Israeli control over the West Bank, prompting fierce Palestinian condemnation.



Netanyahu's plan involves a series of aggressive, racially-driven policies aimed at consolidating Israeli control over the West Bank. These measures include increased house demolitions, the confiscation of Palestinian land for settlement expansion, and mass arrests. Israeli settlers have also been emboldened to attack Palestinian property with little resistance, adding to the already high tensions.



The Israeli government has stepped up efforts to block Palestinian construction in Area C, which makes up 62% of the West Bank and is rich in resources. In addition, Israel has imposed restrictions on building in Area B and demolished hundreds of homes and businesses across the West Bank, particularly in Jerusalem, as part of a broader strategy to Judaize the city and erase its Arab and Islamic heritage.



These actions are accompanied by daily incursions, the destruction of Palestinian infrastructure, and the creation of settlement bypass roads to isolate Palestinian villages and towns. Netanyahu's approach signals a continued push to expand Israeli settlements, seize more Palestinian land, and displace Palestinian residents, all in an effort to change the demographic and political realities on the ground.



Israeli officials have confirmed that annexation plans were set in motion as early as 2020 during Trump’s first term, as part of his "Deal of the Century." These plans include detailed maps, directives for settlement expansion, and formal government decisions. Many far-right Zionist leaders are hopeful that Trump's return to power will help push through the annexation of the West Bank.



Earlier, Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the "Religious Zionism" party, announced that he had given instructions to prepare for the implementation of Zionist sovereignty over the West Bank, declaring that "2025 will be the year of sovereignty," signaling a firm commitment to annexation once Trump is reinstalled in office.

