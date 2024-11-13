Israeli airstrikes claim lives of 29 people in various regions of Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli on Tuesday claimed the lives of 29 people in various regions of Lebanon, including areas where displaced families had taken refuge. According to the Lebanese of Health, 12 people were killed in an attack on the town of Joun, located in the Chouf district south of Beirut. This area, which had largely been spared from Israeli airstrikes, was targeted in a deadly raid that also left eight others injured. The National News Agency confirmed that the strike hit an apartment building housing displaced families.



These families had fled from southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as the southern suburbs, which had been subjected to intensive Israeli bombardment. The United Nations estimates that approximately 900,000 people have been displaced across Lebanon due to the ongoing conflict.



The raid in Joun occurred just hours after a similar attack on a home in Baalchmiyeh, east of Beirut, where eight people were killed and at least five others wounded. Baalchmiyeh, a high-altitude village that had largely avoided prior bombings, was also home to displaced families. A security source confirmed that the Baalchmiyeh strike targeted a residence sheltering displaced people, including women and children.



These deadly airstrikes follow a previous attack the day before in northern Lebanon, which also resulted in eight fatalities among displaced families, according to the Ministry of Health.

