Volcanic Ash From Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi Causes Flight Cancellations At Bali, Lombok Airports

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Nov 13 (IANS) The eruption of Mount Lewotobi in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, has led to the cancellation of both international and domestic flights to and from Bali and Lombok.

"22 international flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to volcanic ash," said Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, general manager of Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, on Wednesday.

Most of the cancelled flights were international routes, including those to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as Incheon, South Korea, along with 12 domestic flights. are offering options for refunds or rescheduling, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Arif Haryanto, spokesperson for PT Angkasa Pura I at Lombok Airport in West Nusa Tenggara, confirmed that all domestic and international flights were suspended on Tuesday, including routes to Singapore and Malaysia.

As of Wednesday, preliminary data shows that approximately 30 flights at Lombok Airport have been cancelled, impacting around 6,000 passengers.