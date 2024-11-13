Graham-Pelton Principal Appointed To New Jersey-Ireland Trade Commission

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham-Pelton, a leading global fundraising and management consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Bridget A. Murphy, CFRE, Principal, has been appointed by Governor Phil Murphy (no relation) to serve as a Commissioner on the newly established New Jersey-Ireland Trade Commission.



The New Jersey-Ireland Trade Commission has been established to strengthen economic ties, promote bilateral trade opportunities, and facilitate cultural exchange between New Jersey and Ireland. As a Commissioner, Murphy will work alongside business leaders, government officials, and cultural representatives to develop and implement strategic initiatives that benefit both regions.

Bridget Murphy brings more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit sector leadership to this prestigious role, as well as experience working with Ireland-based companies. Murphy's grandparents were Irish immigrants who came to the United States nearly 100 years ago to forge a future, and she continues to have strong ties to her ancestral country. Through her work at Graham-Pelton, a global firm with a strong presence throughout Europe including Ireland, Murphy has advised numerous organizations on strategic growth initiatives and cross-border partnerships, making her uniquely qualified for this position.

"I am honored to serve on this commission and help strengthen the valuable relationship between New Jersey and Ireland," said Murphy. "This role aligns perfectly with Graham-Pelton's mission of driving growth and elevating philanthropy through meaningful partnerships, and I look forward to contributing to the economic growth and cultural enrichment of both regions."

