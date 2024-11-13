Amerinote Xchange Predicts Continued Market Expansion In 2025 With Potential Upside Dependent On Election Outcome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amerinote Xchange predicts cautious expansion in 2025, driven by recent rate cuts and outcomes, including January certification & inauguration.

- Abby ShemeshFL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following an unpredictable 2023 that saw the capital markets seize up across multiple sectors-from real estate to finance-due to aggressive rate hikes and political instability, Amerinote Xchange offers its outlook for 2025, projecting cautious optimism. The year 2024 has shown some signs of recovery, with bottlenecks easing and money beginning to move more freely through the system. While 2024 wasn't the complete return to pre-crisis levels that many hoped for, a single rate cut did provide a short-term positive lift to the broader markets. The Federal Reserve recently issued a 0.025% (25 basis point) rate cut, which Amerinote had predicted would occur within the 90-day timeframe, further contributing to market stabilization.Looking Ahead to 2025: Market Trajectory Hinges on Political OutcomesAmerinote Xchange expects 2025 to mirror much of 2024's cautious recovery, with capital flows continuing to open. The extent of this growth, however, will be largely influenced by the outcome of the recent election, the subsequent certification on January 6th, 2025, and the inauguration on January 20th, 2025. According to Amerinote, the geo-political stance of the new administration will play a crucial role in determining the trajectory of global capital markets. "The direction we head in after the election-not just the immediate outcome, but the broader policy implications-will significantly impact investor confidence and the availability of capital," said Abby Shemesh, Chief Acquisition Officer at Amerinote Xchange.Amerinote's Capital Strategy and Expanding Loan Acquisition ProgramAmerinote Xchange remains well-financed as it prepares for 2025, actively pursuing a capital raise exceeding $100 million through a combination of credit facilities and syndication partnerships. This robust financial position allows the company to continue purchasing whole loan mortgages backed by both residential and commercial properties across all states. "We are committed to expanding our acquisitions and are actively targeting loans across all performance levels and lien positions, ensuring we have the flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities," added Abby.In alignment with its growth strategy, Amerinote Xchange is embarking on a significant roadmap to expand its capital footprint for acquiring seller-held business loans. Currently, Amerinote focuses on loans with an unpaid balance of $500,000 or more, but the firm is preparing to increase that threshold to between $1 million and $10 million or more. This expansion will include both first lien positions and the introduction of second lien business notes-a product not currently offered in the seller-held space. Amerinote anticipates that further developments in this initiative will come into focus by Q2 2025 and beyond.About Amerinote XchangeAmerinote Xchange is a leader in the acquisition of residential and commercial whole loan mortgages (or, otherwise referred to as mortgage notes) across the United States. With an emphasis on adaptability and market expertise, Amerinote provides capital solutions that respond to shifts in the market, helping investors, lenders, and business owners navigate evolving economic conditions. For more information, visit .

