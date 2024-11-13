MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark Wins Refurbishment Of Social Housing In Ballerup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark will refurbish 456 family units in social housing area Grantofteparken for organisations DAB and Ballerup almennyttige Boligselskab.

MT Højgaard Danmark has been selected as general contractor for the refurbishment assignment with a contract value of DKK 211 million. The residential units are two-storey row houses, which will be fitted with new bathrooms, windows and perimeter drains as well as improved ventilation. The refurbishment work commences on 1 January 2025 with planned delivery on 1 January 2027.

“We see a lot of interesting refurbishment projects to bid on in the coming years. Grantofteparken is a large refurbishment project with many repetitions, and we will bring all of our experience to good use over the 24-month period to deliver a good result for the developer and the residents. In this type of refurbishment project, it is all about swiftly finding the key to optimise the process in each apartment and become more efficient all the time. At the same time, we have to maintain a high level of communications towards the people who are having work done in their homes,” says Carsten Lund, CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2024 outlook, which was upgraded on 12 November. Revenue is expected around DKK 10.5 billion with operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 440-460 million.

