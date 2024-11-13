Russia's Combined Attack Not Massive, But They Fully Prepared CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The combined attack using missiles, ballistic missiles, and Shahed drones was not massive, but the enemy is fully prepared for such an assault.

This was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

“The combined attack involving cruise missiles, ballistic missiles (including the KN23 from North Korea), as well as Shahed drones, was not yet massive,” stated Kovalenko.

At the same time, he reminded that“the enemy is fully prepared for a massive attack. The Russians have stockpiled cruise missiles and continue to do so for the winter.”

Kovalenko emphasized that this is confirmed by the use of strategic aviation.

“All of the enemy's plans are known and understood, and Ukraine will counter them,” he stressed.

As previously reported, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a combined missile-drone strike on Kyiv for the first time in 73 days.