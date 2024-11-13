Ukraine Receives 83% Of Promised Ammunition, 67% Of Air Defense Systems Since Spring Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since April of this year, following additional funding approved by Congress, the United States has delivered to Ukraine 83% of the promised ammunition, 67% of the pledged air defense systems, and 60% of firepower capabilities from its own stockpiles by October.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder during a press briefing, as reported by Ukrinform via Voice of America .

According to the spokesperson, the 83% of critical ammunition includes 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS (rockets for HIMARS), and munitions for Patriot and NASAMS systems, among others. The 67% of the promised air defense systems encompass Stinger and HAWK missiles, while the 60% of the U.S. commitments for firepower include small diameter bombs and 105-mm caliber ammunition.

Ryder added that when weapons are allocated from U.S. stockpiles, the Pentagon delivers them to Ukraine within days or weeks. If certain equipment is not immediately available due to the need for repairs, the U.S. Department of Defense prioritizes swift repairs before sending it to Ukraine.

Overall, following the additional funding approved by Congress in April, the U.S. has delivered thousands of artillery shells, armored vehicles, HIMARS rockets, anti-tank weapons, dozens of artillery systems, hundreds of air defense missiles, one Patriot battery, and dozens of other systems, according to the Pentagon spokesperson.

“Together with our allies and partners, we have nearly completed the delivery of strategic air defense systems pledged at the NATO summit,” Ryder noted.

The Pentagon also clarified that, as of November 12, the U.S. still has the capacity to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth over USD

9 billion.

This includes USD

7.1 billion available under the PDA program (Presidential Drawdown Authority), with USD

4.3 billion approved by Congress in April and an additional USD

2.8 billion that became available following accounting adjustments by the U.S. Department of Defense. Another approximately USD

2.2 billion is available under the USAI program, through which the U.S. orders weapons for Ukraine from manufacturers.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that all remaining funds for support programs for Ukraine are intended to be utilized by the end of President Joe Biden's term, which concludes on January 20.