Infinigate And Engenius Launch Partnership In Iberia As First Step In Global Collaboration.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate will make EnGenius' advanced, scalable and secure connectivity solutions available through its extensive in key markets, starting with the Iberia region.

Madrid, Spain – 13 November 2024. The Infinigate Group, the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, is delighted to announce a new global partnership with EnGenius Networks , a global leader in high-performance networking solutions, responding to the growing demand for end-to-end networking solutions that offer both high performance and advanced cybersecurity.

Global Enterprise network equipment spending is projected to grow to $133.4 billion by 2027, equivalent to a CAGR of 9.1%, presenting a substantial growth opportunity for channel partners able to offer robust security combined with advanced network connectivity.

Infinigate will distribute the full range of EnGenius Networks Solutions, including wireless network solutions, centralised cloud management integrating high-speed, long-distance connectivity and advanced security, valuable to companies of all sizes, from SMB through to enterprise.

"This agreement with Infinigate marks an important milestone in our global growth strategy," said Johnson Lee, Global Sales Head of EnGenius Networks. "Infinigate's expertise in cybersecurity and its extensive network of strategic partners will allow us expand our reach to new markets and deliver high standards of security and performance for network infrastructure."

Reinaldo Rodriguez de Asevedo, MD of Infinigate Iberia commented:“This collaboration combines EnGenius innovative technology with Infinigate's extensive distribution network and market insight to deliver robust, high-quality solutions that address the growing needs for security and efficiency in an ever-evolving digital environment. This represents a significant growth opportunity for the channel in Iberia.”

“Our partnership with EnGenius is an important addition to our growing portfolio of innovative secure networking solutions that address urgent customer requirements, integrating seamlessly into business operations and enabling a reliable, scalable infrastructure,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, CGO of Infinigate Group.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit

About EnGenius Networks

EnGenius Networks is a global provider of high-performance networking solutions and innovative technology that enables businesses of all sizes to optimize their IT infrastructure with reliable, secure, and scalable solutions. With a wide range of products ranging from wireless networking to cloud management tools, EnGenius continues to pioneer the development of technologies for complex connectivity environments.

For additional information please visit eu/